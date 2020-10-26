Farmington School Board hears about early education

Parents As Teachers Coordinator Kim Weakley reported to the Farmington School Board during their regular meeting Tuesday at Truman Auditorium on a new program being developed by Missouri government for preschool children.

The program is through the Preschool Developmental Grant Birth-Five. Weakley is one of the first to work with the initiative.

“We were asked to be one of four pilots in the state of Missouri last year to do this grant,” she said. “The state got the grant, that’s a $32 million federal grant. It’s the first federal grant the state of Missouri has ever gotten for kids under age 5.

"We have three years to get everything lined out in that grant. Some of the leaders of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education talked to me and asked if we would be willing to be the pilot of the hub for the state.”

The goal at the end of this grant is to have 30 hubs running in the state of Missouri at the end of three years. Weakley said that this grant has three stages: the readiness stage, the startup stage and the implementation stage.