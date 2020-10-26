Farmington School Board hears about early education

Parents As Teachers Coordinator Kim Weakley reported to the Farmington School Board during their regular meeting Tuesday at Truman Auditorium on a new program being developed by Missouri government for preschool children.
The program is through the Preschool Developmental Grant Birth-Five. Weakley is one of the first to work with the initiative.
“We were asked to be one of four pilots in the state of Missouri last year to do this grant,” she said. “The state got the grant, that’s a $32 million federal grant. It’s the first federal grant the state of Missouri has ever gotten for kids under age 5.
"We have three years to get everything lined out in that grant. Some of the leaders of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education talked to me and asked if we would be willing to be the pilot of the hub for the state.”
The goal at the end of this grant is to have 30 hubs running in the state of Missouri at the end of three years. Weakley said that this grant has three stages: the readiness stage, the startup stage and the implementation stage.
“They are working on one phone number that any parent that has a child under age 5 that wants any home visiting program, resource — any information — they can call one number,” she said. “They call that number and they send it to that hub and the hub director is going to work with that family and see what’s going to be the best fit for that family with all the home visiting programs.
"We are going to start working with all home visiting programs in our area. We are going to start meeting here once a week. We have Nurses for Newborns, they focus on health. We have Great Circle, they focus on children in foster care and DHS. We have Parents As Teachers, we focus on the whole gamut of things. We also have Presbyterian Home for Children; that has helped so many of our families. We really have a close relationship with First Steps.”
Support Local Journalism
The website is earlyconnections.mo.gov. Weakley said that it is for anyone, it’s going to be a collaborative effort for all early child care in Missouri.
“We are all over the place, all of our home visiting programs, we all do it differently,” she said. “What they want us to do is align all of that, and that’s going to be part of the hub.”
Weakley summarized the research on early childhood development.
“People are realizing kids don’t start learning the first day they walk into school. They start learning in the womb. The state has decided to put some backing to those early learning years.
“Every family has the right to have the best quality, to be the best they can be for themselves and their children. If we can be part of that process here in Farmington, I’m very excited to help more families and more children in the state of Missouri.”
After the meeting, Superintendent Matt Ruble said the district has had a very good start to the year.
“The stress level with everyone is a little bit higher than it has been in the past,” he said. “When I talk to parents and teachers, they are excited to have students back. We’ve offered a ton of options for parents and students as well. They have the hybrid, the online virtual learning and the face-to-face on campus.
“We’ve been lucky so far, we have avoided the cancellations, we have had some positives and quarantines, but the transmission rates that we’ve seen have been extremely low, especially related to the on-campus close contact. Collectively in the MAAA, we were less than one half of 1% as far as close contacts that ended up being positive for COVID-19.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!