Farmington School Board mulls onsite clinic

The Farmington R-VII School Board heard about a potential onsite medical clinic for the school district at their recent regular session at Truman Auditorium.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause briefly spoke about the aims of the Health and Wellness Policy Committee, and one particular program they would like to implement.

“We have great partnerships,” she said. “We have many partners that step up to help us with medical needs, behavior and mental health needs as well as dental needs. Our Health and Wellness Policy Committee is very driven to produce outcomes for students and to continue to make sure we have those partnerships.

“A little bit of our conversation was about an on-site clinic that could be offered within the Farmington R-VII School District to support students and employees. This is the beginning of the conversation that we would like to do with Great Minds.”

Krause introduced Rebekah Jones, chief operating officer with Great Minds Health Center, to speak about the program they offer for onsite clinics in school districts. They also have offices in Farmington and Potosi.