Farmington School Board mulls onsite clinic

The Farmington R-VII School Board heard about a potential onsite medical clinic for the school district at their recent regular session at Truman Auditorium.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause briefly spoke about the aims of the Health and Wellness Policy Committee, and one particular program they would like to implement.
“We have great partnerships,” she said. “We have many partners that step up to help us with medical needs, behavior and mental health needs as well as dental needs. Our Health and Wellness Policy Committee is very driven to produce outcomes for students and to continue to make sure we have those partnerships.
“A little bit of our conversation was about an on-site clinic that could be offered within the Farmington R-VII School District to support students and employees. This is the beginning of the conversation that we would like to do with Great Minds.”
Krause introduced Rebekah Jones, chief operating officer with Great Minds Health Center, to speak about the program they offer for onsite clinics in school districts. They also have offices in Farmington and Potosi.
“We do have a location in Farmington,” she said. “We do have medical, dental and behavioral health services in Farmington. We became a federally-qualified health center in 2005. We are able to apply for competitive grant bidding to be able to receive federal funding to help to give a discount to patients that are underinsured and uninsured. We are a 501(c)3 not-for-profit healthcare facility.”
Great Minds currently has four school-based clinics located at West County, Kingston and Richwoods, along with the Head Start Program.
Jones explained the needs that they saw.
“…In our area we serve a population where transportation is often a barrier, also for parents to get off from work to bring their child to see a behavioral health provider, medical for dental health services,” she said.
Jones explained that they deliver a larger spectrum of healthcare with a holistic approach, treating every part of the patient.
Great Minds also has a mobile unit designed specifically for dental work, although it has a room to offer other services.
“In order to have an onsite clinic, we would be able to have a contractual agreement with you,” Jones said. “It is not an exclusive agreement. Our goal is to complement other services that are already within the school. There’s a large amount of patients, students and teachers. We can’t take care of everybody, it takes a team to be able to help. Our goal is to complement the nurses and counselors on site. In order to be able to see students on campus, we do have to have that signed contract agreement.”
Great Minds would bill the patient’s insurance where possible. They also offer discount services for patients who do not have insurance or are underinsured.
Jones said the credentialing process for an onsite clinic will take some time to finish. “The process will begin with the contract. It takes four to six months for us to finalize it to where we have a clinic on site,” she said.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
