Farmington School District honors Teachers of the Year

With the 2021-2022 school year coming to a close, the Farmington School District and Community Teachers Association held their annual Teacher of the Year Banquet at noon on April 21 at the Farmington High School Field House.

The finalists for the award were Teachers of the Year from the schools in the district: Truman Learning Center, Jefferson Elementary, Washington-Franklin Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Middle School and High School.

The principals of each school introduced the finalists and extolled their qualities, listing achievements and how each went beyond expectations to be nominated. Diana Mays-Nielson, theatre director at the high school, received the honor for her efforts.

Kim Johnson, Truman Learning Center principal, introduces Jennifer Hayes as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Diana Mays-Nielson was awarded Teacher of the Year of the Farmington School District at their banquet Thursday. Officers of the local Community Teachers Association (CTA) are shown with Mays-Nielson: Candy Husk, CTA treasurer; Sheri Whitener, CTA secretary; Missy Tisher, CTA president; Mays-Nielson; Jamie LaMonds, Farmington High School principal; and Casey Burch, CTA vice-president.
Dr. Jamie LaMonds, Farmington High School principal, introduces Diana Mays-Nielson as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Dustin Jenkerson, Farmington Middle School principal, introduces Madison McKindley as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Tiffany Mosier, Lincoln Elementary School principal, introduces Shanda Pauls as the school's Teacher of the Year.
Jenna Hemmann, Roosevelt Elementary School principal, introduces Rachel Armstrong as the school's teacher of the year.
Dr. Lori Lamb, Washington Franklin Elementary School principal, introduces Madilyne Frazier as the school's teacher of the year.
Aaron Bryant, Jefferson Elementary School Principal, introduces Deanna Hampton as the school's Teacher of the Year.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

