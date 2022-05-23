Farmington School District honors Teachers of the Year

With the 2021-2022 school year coming to a close, the Farmington School District and Community Teachers Association held their annual Teacher of the Year Banquet at noon on April 21 at the Farmington High School Field House.

The finalists for the award were Teachers of the Year from the schools in the district: Truman Learning Center, Jefferson Elementary, Washington-Franklin Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Middle School and High School.

The principals of each school introduced the finalists and extolled their qualities, listing achievements and how each went beyond expectations to be nominated. Diana Mays-Nielson, theatre director at the high school, received the honor for her efforts.

