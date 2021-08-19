Farmington school district prepares for Delta variant

With the end of another summer vacation in sight, students in the Farmington School District will be returning to the classroom Monday as COVID cases are once again on the rise.
Superintendent Matt Ruble spoke about the district's plans to keep students and faculty as safe as possible with the recent uptick in cases locally and across the nation with the emergence of the Delta variant — a strain of the virus more easily spread and contracted than last year's.
“The safety of students and staff is one of our top priorities,” he said. “We’ve been working through the back-to-school plan. We’ll have all that information up on our website and we’ll have frequently asked questions to keep everybody informed.”
According to Ruble, the school district will be monitoring COVID cases on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website. While admitting that the recent increase in cases was "concerning," the superintendent was confident the school district has adequate experience in dealing with the virus. As it did last year, the district is strongly recommending that students and staff wear masks and practice social distancing.
Admitting the difficulty in social distancing on school busses, Ruble said the district, like other districts in the area, will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines requiring that all riders be masked. Other than requiring masks while on school busses, the school district will not require masks on campus.
Ruble said that contact tracing will continue and the district will be flowing the CDC's most up-to-date guidelines on quarantining.
According to the CDC, quarantining is required for anyone who has been in close contact — within six feet of someone for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period — with someone who has COVID-19, unless they have been fully vaccinated.
The guideline goes on to say that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested three to five days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
With the guidance that the school district has received, Ruble said it would be considered beneficial for students to be vaccinated, so they won't have to quarantine.
“We cannot and will not require the vaccine,” he said.
Under HIPPA regulations, an employer can ask an employee if they are vaccinated, but the employee is not required to provide the information. So, while Ruble does not know the exact percentage of district staff members who are vaccinated, he believes it falls in the 65-70% range.
“When we ran our vaccination clinic, we had well over half of our staff that were vaccinated,” he said.
Due to the pandemic, the district will once again offer the choice of both on-campus learning and distance learning. Ruble said, however, that he was happy the number of students taking advantage of the distance learning option is down significantly from last year, with only 90 out of 4,000 K-12 students choosing to stay at home.
“We love when students are on campus," he said. "There is so much they can benefit from.”
Ruble stressed that students will not be penalized for absences related to COVID. He also said the district will be limiting outside contact with students and staff by not allowing nonessential visitors and parents beyond the secure vestibules of the buildings.
For more information, the school district has a reentry plan and COVID updates, along with frequently asked questions on its website at www.fsdknights.com.
