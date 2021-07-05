Farmington schools receive character awards

Three schools in the Farmington School District have received awards for cultivating character in their students.
Jefferson, Washington-Franklin and Truman Learning Center are among 170 schools in the nation awarded Character.org's Promising Practices Certification.
Washington-Franklin School counselor Lindsey Smith implements the program in the Farmington School District.
“Character.org lays out 11 principles as a framework for cultivating character in schools,” she said. “Different programs and initiatives that we have throughout the Farmington School District as a whole, we try to place them in each of the 11 principles.
"Part of that, you can apply for a Promising Practice. It’s where you take one practice you are doing in your school. You feel like you’re doing really well, it follows one of the 11 principles, and you apply for an award.
“This year we each applied for three different things. We do some of the things the same. In Farmington Elementary Schools, we all have the same values. We use the acronym SHARE: Service, Honesty, Accountability, Respect and Empathy.
"We have an Elementary Care Committee that is made of around five people per building pre-K through sixth grade. We have looked at what we want our kids to know by the time they leave sixth grade.”
Truman received a reward for its emphasis on five character traits called “Knights of Character,” focusing on Service, Honesty, Respect, Empathy and Kindness.
Washington-Franklin, applied for an award based upon a service learning project involving a school-wide activity where students read a story about service and generosity that was followed up with a canned food drive.
Jefferson applied for their “Boys to Men Club,” an after-school program to help connect young boys to the influence of a male role model.
In the Character.org 11 principles framework for schools:
• Core values are defined, implemented and embedded into school culture.
• The school defines “character” comprehensively to include thinking, feeling and doing.
• The school uses a comprehensive, intentional, and proactive approach to develop character.
• The school creates a caring community.
• The school provides students with opportunities for moral action.
• The school offers a meaningful and challenging academic curriculum that respects all learners, develops their character and helps them succeed.
• The school fosters student’s self-motivation.
• All staff share the responsibility for developing, implementing and modeling ethical character.
• The school’s character initiative has shared leadership and long-range support for continuous improvement.
• The school engages families and community as partners in the character initiative.
• The school assesses its implementation of character education, its culture and climate, and the character growth of students on a regular basis.
“We are extremely proud to recognize the schools and organizations that have developed and implemented a Promising Practice” wrote Dr. Arthur Schwartz, president of Character.org, in a letter to award recipients. “Each of these programs and initiatives have demonstrated significant impact and strongly align with the principles that help schools and organizations cultivate a culture of character.”
This year’s character development practices and initiatives included peer mentoring, service-learning, and conflict resolution approaches. Many of the Promising Practices also involve parents and the local community.
Character.org will be honoring the 2021 Promising Practice recipients at its National Forum Oct. 20-22.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com