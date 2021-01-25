Farmington schools to return to traditional schedule next month

On Monday, Farmington Superintendent Matt Ruble released a letter outlining the change in the district’s weekly schedule starting in February.

“Each Farmington School District staff member, from bus drivers to administrators, is excited to be back full time with students for the fourth week of instruction in 2021,” he said. “We have overcome many obstacles and used innovation to continue to provide the best we have for every student, every day.”

Ruble stated that as quarantines and positive COVID-19 numbers have remained low, and the district believes that face-to-face instruction is the best approach for students to learn, the administration is going to take a step toward normal teaching schedules.

“For those students who are participating in face-to-face instruction, we will return to traditional five-day school weeks in February beginning on Monday, Feb. 1,” he said. “Students who are currently enrolled in distance learning will have no change in their instruction.