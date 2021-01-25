Farmington schools to return to traditional schedule next month

On Monday, Farmington Superintendent Matt Ruble released a letter outlining the change in the district’s weekly schedule starting in February.
“Each Farmington School District staff member, from bus drivers to administrators, is excited to be back full time with students for the fourth week of instruction in 2021,” he said. “We have overcome many obstacles and used innovation to continue to provide the best we have for every student, every day.”
Ruble stated that as quarantines and positive COVID-19 numbers have remained low, and the district believes that face-to-face instruction is the best approach for students to learn, the administration is going to take a step toward normal teaching schedules.
“For those students who are participating in face-to-face instruction, we will return to traditional five-day school weeks in February beginning on Monday, Feb. 1,” he said. “Students who are currently enrolled in distance learning will have no change in their instruction.
“I want to assure you — the members of our community — that this district will continue to be vigilant to monitor local COVID case numbers and in turn communicate those numbers when appropriate. The sustained lower numbers of both quarantines and positive COVID-19 cases continue to demonstrate that social distancing, as well as mask wearing have been effective. Therefore, FSD will persevere in encouraging social distancing and masks for students from age nine and up.”
The up-to-date school calendar is available at any time on the website: www.fsdknights.com
