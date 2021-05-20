Farmington seniors graduate Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, the Farmington School District will hold their graduation ceremony where 279 seniors will move on to the next stage in their lives.

Commencement will be held at the Farmington Civic Center beginning at 2 p.m. with no COVID restrictions.

This will be the first year for a fundamental change to the ceremony. With the new Latin Honors Program in place, there are no valedictorians or salutatorians. Instead of High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds presenting the valedictorian-salutatorian pair and the top 10 grade point average (GPA) students, she will present Latin Honors Students.

Latin Honors students must have a 90% attendance rate and a qualifying cumulative GPA. Summa Cum Laude must have a 5.5 or higher GPA; Magna Cum Laude must range 4.5 to 5.49 GPA; and Cum Laude requires 3.9 to 4.49 GPA. Students must also have 100 hours community service and 30 hours in a work internship program.

Dr. Joe Gilgour, president of Mineral Area College will recognize students who have taken MAC courses during high school.

Senior Class President Judd Cunningham will present the Senior Challenge. Junior Class President Alyssa Koppeis will then present the Junior Response.