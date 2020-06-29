Farmington, St. Paul seniors parade through Engler Park

It might have been a stormy Saturday, but mood-wise, nothing could rain on their parade for 2020's seniors of Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran high schools.
Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce coordinated the procession, which wended its way through Engler Park on Saturday morning with friends, family and well-wishers to cheer on the seniors celebrating their final K-12 school year, which was abbreviated by the coronavirus.
Between the two schools, about 300 students were slated to graduate this year.
Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran High School Senior Parade
A little rain shower couldn't dampen the celebration parade for Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School seniors on Saturday at Engler Park in Farmington. The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the parade.
