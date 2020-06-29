Farmington, St. Paul seniors parade through Engler Park
0 comments
featured

Farmington, St. Paul seniors parade through Engler Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SA Photo: Farmington, St. Paul seniors celebrate with parade

A little rain shower couldn't dampen the celebration parade for Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School seniors on Saturday at Engler Park in Farmington. The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the parade.

See more photos at dailyjournalonline.com/gallery

 Nikki Overfelt

It might have been a stormy Saturday, but mood-wise, nothing could rain on their parade for 2020's seniors of Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran high schools.

Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce coordinated the procession, which wended its way through Engler Park on Saturday morning with friends, family and well-wishers to cheer on the seniors celebrating their final K-12 school year, which was abbreviated by the coronavirus.

Between the two schools, about 300 students were slated to graduate this year.

Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran High School Senior Parade

A little rain shower couldn't dampen the celebration parade for Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School seniors on Saturday at Engler Park in Farmington. The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the parade.

1 of 60
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MAC hosts 50th annual math contest
Mac

MAC hosts 50th annual math contest

The 50th annual Mineral Area Math Teachers Association Mathematics Competition was held March 9 on the campus of Mineral Area College.  More t…

13 graduate from MAC Academy
Mac

13 graduate from MAC Academy

Thirteen students completed the 1,000 Hour Basic Peace Officer Training (POST) program at Mineral Area College on May 13.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News