Caitlin Fuller, a junior from Farmington, was among the Missouri Connections Academy students to be recently inducted into the National Honor Society in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

The National Honor Society recognizes students in grades 10-12 who achieve excellence in the areas of scholarship, character, leadership, and service. To qualify, students must have been enrolled with the online public school for at least one semester and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. Students must also demonstrate a history of leadership experience, complete 15-20 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and be in good standing with the school.

“I congratulate the students for their commitment to excellence in the classroom and making a difference in their community,” said Lynsie Hunt, School Leader at Missouri Connections Academy. “Students and families from many different backgrounds come to our school seeking an academic setting where they can thrive. We are so proud to have the opportunity to recognize these students for their outstanding work and determination to succeed.”

Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Those who attend Missouri Connections Academy choose full-time online school for various reasons. Some students prefer to take ownership of their education and benefit from the flexibility that virtual school offers, while others are looking for a safe learning environment.

Enrollment for Missouri Connections Academy for the 2023-24 academic year is open and the school will be hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. A complete schedule of events as well as more information about Missouri Connections Academy is available at www.MissouriConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling 1-(800) 382-6010.