Farmington teachers of the year announced

The Farmington School District held its annual Teacher of the Year Luncheon this month in the high school field house.

At the luncheon, teachers are nominated from each school, with one of the nominees selected as the outstanding teacher for the entire district.

As there was no luncheon held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nominees for the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year award were also recognized at the luncheon this year.

The nominees were Jennifer Mattina, Truman Learning Center; Timothy Pitcher, Jefferson Elementary; Susan Williams, Washington-Franklin Elementary; Melissa Tisher, Roosevelt Elementary; Jennifer Aholt, Lincoln Intermediate; Katherine Dillon, Farmington Middle School; Shannon Cleve, Farmington High School; and Angela Thomas, Dayse Baker Learning Center.

From among last year's nominees, Katherine Dillon was named the school district's Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.

The presentation continued with the recognition of nominees for the school district's 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year.