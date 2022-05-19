Farmington to graduate 264 seniors Sunday

Farmington High School will celebrate the graduation of 264 seniors Sunday afternoon as they take their first big step in moving on to the next stage of their lives.

Commencement begins at 2 p.m. in the Farmington Civic Center directly across the street from the high school on Black Knight Drive.

According to the program provided by the high school, commencement exercises will begin with the processional as “Pomp and Circumstance” is played by the FHS Band, directed by Elliot Naes.

This will be followed by Presentation of the Colors by the FHS AFJROTC Color Guard, accompanied by the National Anthem performed by the FHS Band.

Welcome and Military Recognition will be led by Cassie Widdows, Student Council president, with the Armed Forces Salute performed by the FHS Band, directed by Mari Porter, assistant director. The military flags will be presented by the FHS AFJROTC.

Dr. Joe Gilgour, president of Mineral Area College, will recognize students who have taken MAC courses during their high school years, followed by Alyssa Koppeis, senior class president who will give the senior challenge. Taylor Matthiesen, junior class president, will give the junior response.

The Senior Song, “For Good,” will be performed by the A Cappella Choir, directed by Claire Naes, FHS band director.

This year's featured speaker will be Brandon McIntyre who has taught history and social sciences at the high school for approximately 20 years. In addition, McIntyre has coached cross-country, track and scholar bowl at FHS.

FHS Assistant Principal Roy Northern will present the Knight of the Year Award and the presentation of Latin Honors students will be made by Dr. Jamie LaMonds, principal.

Farmington Board of Education President Kurt Bauche and Vice President Jeff Lawson will present the diplomas and A+ medals.

This will be followed by the school song led by Claire Naes and accompanied by the FHS Band directed by Mari Porter, assistant director.

LaMonds will confer degrees to the graduates and the recessional will take place accompanied by the song, “Stars and Stripes Forever,” performed by the FHS Band directed by Elliot Naes.

Three of this year's graduates, Parker Shinn, Cassie Widdows and Emily Reever, shared memories of their time in high school.

Shinn attended St. Paul Lutheran from preschool through middle school before entering FHS, a daunting task to move from a class made up of about 30 students to one totaling more than 200. Shinn is president of the Theatre Guild, a member of the Knights in Action Executive Committee, National Honor Society, choir and Scholar Bowl. Now, he's focusing on his post-graduate plans.

“My big focus right after graduation is to catch up on the many hours of sleep I have lost,” he laughed. “I am going to attend Truman State University to be a teacher. I have a long line of teachers that I come from. I think it’s in the blood.”

Widdows is in marching band, theater and tennis. She plans to attend Missouri State University in Springfield where she intends to major in nursing and minor in Spanish.

“I love trying new things and doing as much as I can with them. I am thankful for all the teachers I have had that have made a lasting impact, especially Mrs. Mays-Nielson, Mr. Naes and Dr. Reeves.”

Reever is attending Missouri State University in Springfield where she plans to take classes in pre-pharmacy for two years and then transfer to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to earn her doctorate in pharmacy.

“I love my high school and I’m so sad to leave,” she said. “I’m involved in a lot. I graduated with my associate's from MAC. I’m an officer in five clubs — Honor Society, marching band, Knights in Action and girls volleyball. I’m sad to leave because I don’t think I will ever be as rooted in another school. I love all my teachers. The teachers that work here have such a deep connection. It makes learning easier, it makes coming here every day better. That care for students can’t be taught, it’s innate.”

The great relationship between FHS students and teachers was a common theme for all three students.

“I lucked out on the high school experience," Shinn said. "I think high school is like a lottery like that and we hit the jackpot. I had really great teachers my freshman year who really encouraged me. Mrs. Mays-Nielson was one of my first teachers here. She really instilled that there are really good people here who will always have your back. These staff members represent the best of Farmington. We walk the halls — there’s not a single teacher that does not care about the students. I think that goes above and beyond what anybody could ask of an educator.”

Widdows said that her first teacher, Brandon McIntyre, had a history through literature course that she took her freshman year.

“That pushed me to take all these college classes, get my associate’s degree. He’s also a super welcoming guy. They do so much more than they have to. Dr. Reeves is somebody that for all three of us is so important in our high school story. He does so much for all of us. Our principals, they’re amazing.”

Shinn agreed. “It is insane, they do so much work.”

Widdows offered a piece of advice to freshman starting out at Farmington High School — take advantage of all the opportunities it offers.

“If you have even the slightest interest in something, do it,” she said. “I had the slightest interest in theater. I have been in theater all four years in every single show and I'm one of the officers. Those seniors, they were in the same boat as freshman trying it out.”

Shinn said he hardly spoke a word the first two months of freshman year.

“There were auditions and Mom said I was going to do that. She dragged me into the car and I auditioned. I’m the president now.”

All three agreed on their appreciation of the Latin Honors Program that Farmington implemented in 2019. Widdows said it’s an opportunity to make a more well-rounded student. Shinn said he appreciates all aspects of being a student — not just the academics.

“Community service is a huge thing,” Reever added. “That’s about being selfless, making you a better person. That was a problem with valedictorian and salutatorian being really competitive with each other. That just ruins your high school experience if you are only concerned about getting college credits.

Widdows said that now students perform community service together, have fun, and are giving back to the community that has given them so much.

“One of my favorite parts is the internship aspect,” she said. “I got to intern at a hospital in Potosi. That experience really helped me decide what I wanted to do.”

According to Shinn, all of his classmates taking college classes are high-performing students and deserve to be appreciated for that.

“Latin Honors takes it one step further,” he said.

Reever noted that internships are important in picking a career early on.

“In my internship, I worked with elementary kids," he said. "I don’t want to do that. I shadowed a pharmacist for a day and decided that was what I wanted.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

