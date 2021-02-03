Farmington to start Pre-K, kindergarten screening

Starting in March and April, the Farmington School District will begin screening Pre-K and kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Pre-K screenings will be held March 16–18. Children must be 4 years of age before Aug. 1, 2021.

Kindergarten screenings will take place April 13-15. Children must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1, 2021.

Screenings will be held at Truman Learning Center. Please bring your child's birth certificate, shot record and proof of residency to the screening appointment.

Call Truman learning center to set up an appointment at 573-701-1370.

