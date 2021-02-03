 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmington to start Pre-K, kindergarten screening
0 comments

Farmington to start Pre-K, kindergarten screening

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington to start Pre-K, Kindergarten screening

Truman Learning Center will be the site for Pre-K and Kindergarten screening in March and April. Be sure and check the dates to make sure you don't miss taking care of this important step in having your children ready for school in the fall.

Starting in March and April, the Farmington School District will begin screening Pre-K and kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Pre-K screenings will be held March 16–18. Children must be 4 years of age before Aug. 1, 2021.

Kindergarten screenings will take place April 13-15. Children must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1, 2021.

Screenings will be held at Truman Learning Center. Please bring your child's birth certificate, shot record and proof of residency to the screening appointment.

Call Truman learning center to set up an appointment at 573-701-1370.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Principal pitches in
Education

Principal pitches in

  • Updated

The need for school bus drivers, both full time and substitute, has increased over the years as requirements have increased and the certificat…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: SRO Whitfield greets NCIS students

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News