Farr: never too late to step into greatness

Matt Farr believes it’s never too late in life to step into one’s own greatness. He was also encouraged by his family, especially his grandparents Charlie and Carol Farr.
In fact, Farr became an educator because he wanted to emulate his remarkable grandparents in every way possible.
“They were not only the best teachers to others,” he said, “but they taught me so much about life, God and the world.”
Farr became a special education teacher for grades 4-6 and later taught as a classroom teacher at Potosi.
He became a principal because he believes every child deserves to experience deep connections with teachers and learning.
“I want nothing more than to inspire teachers to give every student the best learning environment possible, no matter what,” said Farr.
He has been the principal at St. Joachim Catholic School in Cadet for the past two years.
The announcement was recently made that he will take over as principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in Farmington. Farr and wife Rebecca and sons Grant 6, and Lincoln, 6 months, will be relocating to Farmington.
Farr will miss the community of St. Joachim because they are very passionate about their school.
He is optimistic about making connections with the families and parishioners at St. Joseph. The move will also allow Farr and his family to be closer to some of their extended family and allow them to spend more time together.
Farr is excited about leading St. Joseph Catholic School. He said his top priority is “always to ensure that we are goal-oriented and that we (students, faculty and parents) stay focused on God.”
He said his journey in his faith has been one that has definitely led him to where he is today.
“I have met some of my best friends throughout my time in Catholicism,” he said, “and I’m looking forward to making many more friends.”
He added, “Everything I have been blessed with in life has come from God and through him.”
Although being a school principal can be stressful at times, Farr said he always wants what is best for the students and everyone involved in their education.
“Your life is an occasion, rise to it,” he said, quoting Dustin Hoffman from “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium.” It’s one of his favorite quotes and words by which he lives.
And when things get especially challenging, Farr leans on wife Rebecca, who he describes as “simply the best.”
“She does an amazing job at keeping everything together at home,” he said. “She is a great sounding board and always has time for me and the boys. I couldn’t ask for a better support system.”
As for what he does when he is not at school – which is rare because he’s always at school – Farr enjoys spending time with his family who mean everything to him. They also love to travel to explore different places.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal