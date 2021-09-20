 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FBLA students recognized at national conference
0 comments
top story

FBLA students recognized at national conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FBLA students recognized at national conference

Farmington High School senior Samantha Warren holds the award she received at this year's virtual National Leadership Conference, recognizing her placing in the Top 10 in the Business Communications event. The award is part of the National Awards Program.

 Submitted photo

Farmington High School’s Future Business Leaders of America participated in the 2021 National Leadership Conference (NLC). Farmington students competed in four events with senior Samantha Warren receiving national recognition for placing in the Top 10 in the Business Communications event. According to FHS FBLA sponsor Carolyn Strobl, the award is part of the National Awards Program, better known as competitive events.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the competitive events, Farmington FBLA was recognized for accomplishing two national challenges in 2020-21, Super Sweeps and Nonstop November.

NLC was held virtually June 29 through July 2, with more than 12,000 participants across the country participating. This event connected middle school, high school, and collegiate level students, and included leadership sessions and the collective opportunity to win more than $110,000 in cash awards. FBLA-PBL has forged partnerships with industry leaders to underwrite contests and scholarships for students achieving national ranking.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars dazzle on the 2021 Emmys red carpet

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News