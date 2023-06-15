Felix Vallé House State Historic Site will offer free, self-guided tours to commemorate Juneteenth holiday. Through interactive stations and hands-on activities, this event will bring family and friends together to learn Missouri history.

Free self-guided tours and activities are open to the public and will be available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 198 Merchant St. in Ste. Genevieve.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, the site will host Dr. Robert Norfolk, an acclaimed speaker with MO-TELL. Through funding from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Grants, Recreation and Interpretive Program and the Missouri Arts Council. Dr. Norfolk will perform a first-person interpretation titled “Through the Eyes of York.”

York, a Black man, played a significant role in the success of the Corps of Discovery's exploration of the Louisiana Purchase. For his contributions, he earned the respect of many and is recognized and remembered as a member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, not as an enslaved person. York was instrumental in the expansion of a nation, only to experience freedom briefly before being sold back into slavery upon returning to Anglo civilization.

Preregistration for "Through the Eyes of York" is strongly encouraged and can be completed by visiting icampmo.com, selecting the “Activities” tab and then searching for “Through the Eyes of York.” Only 50 seats are available; preference will be given to those who preregister. The event is free and will be held at 200 Merchant St. Look for signage.

For more information about Felix Vallé's Juneteenth celebration, please contact the site at 573-883-7102 or visit the office at 200 Merchant St. Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We look forward to seeing you come out and celebrate!

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.