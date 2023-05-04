The 27th Annual Farmington High School AFJROTC Awards ceremony was held on the afternoon of April 13 in the Centene Center Auditorium. Cadets receiving national awards were recognized, as well as those earning local awards.

The awards ceremony emcee was Senior Master Sergeant Carrie Hinson, who serves as senior Aerospace Science instructor at the high school. She was assisted during the presentation by Sergeant First Class Nicholas Vaughn, Aerospace Science instructor.

Addressing the cadets, Hinson said, “I cannot tell you in words how proud of you I am today. This being my first year running the JROTC program, you have taught me more than I taught you. No one — not me, not Sgt. Vaughn, and certainly not your corps leadership, knew what we were walking into this year. We had the opportunity to make this our program a true cadet-led program, and that’s exactly what we did.

“The blending of classes and the responsibilities Sgt. Vaughn and I bestowed on you were a shock to many. While we didn’t accomplish all our goals, we did accomplish an understanding of what a cadet-led program looks like — the decisions and hard work that goes into managing a program and people, and the role you have within the program, whether in be a leadership position or a 'followership' role. Being allowed to watch each of you grow as individuals and as a team has been a great joy and brought me tremendous pride.”

National awards were presented to the following cadets: Air & Space Force Association Award – Cadet/1st Lieutenant Alana Masters; Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Award –Cadet/Colonel Hannah Sertl; American Legion Scholastic Award – Cadet/Major Ella Swyres; American Legion General Military Excellence Award – Cadet/Major Kaden Kimbrough; American Legion Scholarship – Cadet/Colonel Hannah Sertl; Military Officers Association of America Award – Cadet/Senior Airman Justin George; Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Award –Cadet/Captain Randall Windsor; JROTC Scholarship – Cadet/Colonel Kadyn Cole; National Society United States Daughters 1812 Award – Cadet/Technical Sergeant Jacee Dishbein; National Sojourners Award – Cadet/2nd Lieutenant Kennedy Riley; Scottish Rite, Southern Jurisdiction Award – Cadet/2nd Lieutenant Parker Rawson; Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Award – Cadet/Captain Caleb Truman; Military Order of World Wars Award – Cadet/Airman First Class Thomas Griffith; Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Award –Cadet/Colonel Kadyn Cole; Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Award – Cadet/Master Sergeant Christian Monrotus; Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated (TAI) Cadet Award – Cadets/Airmen Frankie Hendrix and Technical Sergeant Conner Kinney; Celebrate Freedom Foundation Award – Cadets 2nd Lieutenant Olivia Corcoran, Technical Sergeant Ty Menteer, Staff Sergeant Lexi Morgan and Airman Ben Smith by Sergeant First Class Nicholas Vaughn; and Air Commando Association Award – Cadet/Chief Master Sgt. Austin Lee.

Local awards were presented to the following cadets: Outstanding Flight – Golf Flight Team: Cadets Caroline Adams, Bryaden Alcorn, Kyle Brown, Alex Coomer, Easton Hale, Mark Helton, Kaden Kimbrough, Ty Menteer, Parker Rawson, Ben Smith and Caleb Truman; Distinguished AFJROTC Cadet Badge – Cadet/Major Ella Swyres; Aerospace Education Foundation Academic Cadet Badge – Cadets Alex Coomer, Olivia Corcoran, Jacee Dishbein, Kail Dixon, William Folk, Thomas Griffith, Kaden Kembrough, Alana Masters, Hayden Melton, Christian Morotus, Parker Rawson, Andrew Russell, Ella Swyres and Jules Taylor; Outstanding Cadets – 1st Year: C/SSgt. Lexi Morgan, 2nd Year: C/Maj. Ella Swyres, 3rd Year: C/1st Lt. Alana Masters, and 4th Year: C/CMSgt. Austin Lee; Leadership Ribbon – Cadets Kadyn Cole, Kail Dixon, Logan Hedrick, Kaden Kembrough, Austin Lee, Alana Masters, Kennedy Riley, Hannah Sertl and Ella Swyres; Health and Wellness Ribbon – Bronze: Cadets Paul Clark, Kadyn Cole, Will Folk, Kaden Kimbrough, Ella Swyres and Gabrielle Theiret, Silver: Cadet Olivia Corcoran; Marksmanship Badge – Basic: Cadets Conner Kinney and Ethan Warden, Expert: Cadet Thomas Griffith, and Sharpshooter: Cadet Parker Rawson; Color Guard – Junior Cadets: Alana Masters and Ella Swyres, Senior Cadets: Sheby Bullock and Kadyn Cole, Gold Bar: Senior Cadet Hanna Sertl; Senior Ribbon – Cadet Kadyn Cole (170.9 community service hours) and Cadet Gabrielle Theiret (172.05 Community Service Hours; Cadet Seniors – Certificate of Completion w/Unit Challenge Coin: Shelby Bullock, Austin Childs, Paul Clark, Kadyn Cole, Austin Lee, Dylan Pratt, Hannah Sertl, Robynn Steffen, Gabrielle Theiret, Amber Turner and Randall Windsor, Honor Cord: Shelby Bullock, Paul Clark, Kadyn Cole, Austin Lee, Hannah Sertl, Robynn Steffen, Gabrielle Theiret and Randall Windsor.

The awards program concluded with Cadet/Col. Hannah Sertl announcing the Top Six Leadership for the 2023-2024 school year.

“On March 28th, we held formal interviews in front of the instructors and corps leadership to see who will hold the Top Six positions for the 2023-2024 school year,” she said. “This was not an easy process for those interviewing, nor was it an easy process to select the best candidate for each position.”

Next year’s leadership team is 1st Semester 2023 Corps Commander: Ella Swyres; 2nd Semester 2024 Corps Commander: Kaden Kimbrough; Operations Commander: Kail Dixon; Squadron Commanders: Parker Rawson and Logan Hedrick; and First Sergeant: Alana Masters.