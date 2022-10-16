FHS brings on rootEd advisor to aid students

Farmington High School's Career Steering Committee met Sept. 20 for an update on the various programs the high school is implementing to put graduating students on the right track for their upcoming careers.

Brian Reeves heads up the committee and introduced Josh Johnson as the new rootEd advisor for the school.

“We are excited to have this program because it’s going to allow a lot more one-on-one meaningful conversations with students,” Reeves said. “Mr. Johnson comes from an administrative position in the Central School District.”

Johnson explained that rootEd is a program designed to help expose rural students to what their options are after high school and to help them plan a smooth transition from high school into a career.

“I meet with students one-on-one, all day, every day,” he said. “There are 307 seniors, so I started with the As and worked my way down.

“Each student — before this year is over, before they graduate — they are going to have a post-secondary plan,” he said. “Part of that is a financial plan, too. If they haven’t already done it, it starts off with some career or college research. Narrowing down what it is you want to do and then, if there is some education to that, making sure that is planned for as well.

“The hope for this is that students are going to be involved in — if not college — at least some sort of post-secondary training. Those jobs tend to pay a bit more. Not all students are going to need a four-year degree for what they are going to do, but a lot are going to need a two-year or even a one-year training, depending on the program they are going into.”

Johnson said the student's next step involves applying to a college or trade school and then applying for federal student aid and Pell Grants.

“Then, whatever university they choose, seeing if there are merit scholarships or academic awards, they can get through there,” he said. “Then, looking at independent scholarships like local scholarships here or national scholarships offered by philanthropic groups.”

Johnson can also help students get student loans and work-study programs.

“We don’t want finances to be in the way of a student getting an education and being able to do the job they want,” he said.

Making a decision on where to attend school based on the cost of various colleges is another part of Johnson’s counseling.

“Some colleges cost a lot more than others,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of students want to jump into a four-year university right out of high school, and I talk to them a little bit about what this school costs.

"For one year, $20,000 for tuition, another $10,000 for room and board — which is a thing they kind of forget about. It doesn’t take long to think about going to another university. Maybe they need to take advantage of the A+ program and get two years basically free while eating mom and dad’s food.

"People may want to go to a big school but don’t have the academics to get in. Let’s make a backup plan so that if you can’t get into Washington University, there are other schools that offer this program.”

Johnson follows up his meetings with students because there is simply too much information shared in one 30-minute meeting for them to take it all in.

“I send them an email with links to FAFSA, ACT and links to some college and career research information,” he said.

Johnson noted that rootEd Alliance found about a third of high school students are from rural areas, with only about a third of those students attending any kind of post-secondary school.

“But, 80% of the jobs that pay a middle-class salary or better require a post-secondary school,” he said. “Students in the rural areas — Farmington is a little different — don’t have the exposure to different industries that may exist in bigger cities where those students can take jobs tours.

"We have a student here that wants to be a chemical engineer. I’ve been talking to Jost Chemical in St. Louis to let that girl come up and job shadow for a day or two.”

Launched in 2018, rootEd started out with eight schools. In Missouri, it is a philanthropic partnership between rootEd Alliance and Ozark Technical College in Springfield. According to Johnson, only 8% of educational funding is spent on rural students.

“They had some success and expanded it to about 56 schools over the next few years,” he said. “They found that rootEd Schools had increased post-secondary educational enrollment by 7% while the rest of the country had gone down by 9%. Those students are staying at a rate 2% higher than the rest of the country. They’ve found this success and partnered with the Department of Education, and there’s a massive funding infusion.

“Now Farmington has one, North County, Fredericktown, Bismarck, Arcadia Valley — all of these schools have installed rootEd advisors. We have a kind of middle-management section of rootEd directors. Michelle Dane works out of Mineral Area College. She helps provide resources and opportunities. She meets with me once a month to make sure everything is going well. RootEd offers multiple $12,000 scholarships themselves. I’m hoping that this is kind of the beginning, that for all rural schools, a rootEd advisor will be a known thing, just like a high school guidance counselor.”