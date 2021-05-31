 Skip to main content
FHS FBLA members qualify for nationals
FHS FBLA members qualify for nationals

FHS FBLA members qualify for national competition

Members of Farmington High School's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) who recently qualified for national competition are, from left, Tessa Hand, Samantha Warren, Breanna Mathes, MacKenzie McAllister and Diep Phan.

 Submitted photo

The results are in and congratulations are due to four Farmington High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members who placed in the top four at the recent Missouri State Leadership Conference, qualifying them for national competition.

They are 1st place – Samantha Warren, Business Communications; 2nd place – Breanna Mathes and Mackenzie McAllister, Sales Presentation Team; 4th place – Diep Phan, Introduction to Business Communications; and 4th place – Tessa Hand, Introduction to Business.

In addition, Farmington FBLA was recognized for earning the Gold Level of the Chapter of the Year Program.

The National Leadership Conference (competition) will be held virtually June 29-July 2.

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is a student-led organization whose mission is inspiring and preparing students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. There are over 230,000 active members in over 5,250 chapters. Mrs. Carolyn Strobl and Mrs. Christy Pierce are the faculty FBLA advisers.

