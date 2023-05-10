Members of the Farmington Knights football team were introduced to a new addition to their program just before the Special Olympics Missouri’s MAAA Track and Field Meet, held Monday on the high school’s Richardson Field.

Surprised team members were brought face-to-face with a 25x25-foot inflatable knight towering above an attached tunnel/base with the words “Farmington Knights” emblazoned along the sides. The inflatable mascot, “Game Knight,” which will serve as the office entry point for the team at home games was set up at the north end of the football field to greet the boys when they arrived a little after 7:30 a.m.

Standing to the side with a big smile on her face was Mandi Farrell who, along with fellow-team parents Jeff Owens and Kyle McDowell, took on the project of raising the funds necessary to purchase Game Knight without the use of any school funds.

“We were sitting up in the stands during a game and started talking about how we’re Farmington and we’ve got these great facilities, but we don’t have a blow up tunnel like some other schools have. We thought we needed one of those! We put a generic Facebook post out, asking if anyone would be interested in making a $500 sponsorship to help us buy something cool for the football team.

“Within about three weeks, we had raised $14,000 from 28 sponsors. So we started the design process and got it all approved with the school, Athletic Director Chad Mills and Superintendent Matt Ruble. The coaches had seen it, but the boys hadn’t until this morning. This is the first time we’ve put it up at the field. We put it up as a practice run at a different facility.”

Asked his thoughts about the new Farmington Knights mascot, Mills looked over at the inflatable and said, “I think he’s awesome! It’s great how various businesses in the area came together to give the team something fun to run out of on a Friday night.”

Financial contributors to the project were The Law Office of Hartmann, Duffe & Pegram LLC, CTI Transportation Services, Unico Bank, Big River Home Inspections, Impressive Auto Service, Nicholson Mechanical Contractors, Busenbark Flooring & Granite, Boyd & Associates Certified Public Accountants, Butler Supply, LJ and Barbara Miller, First State Community Bank, Parkland Monument Co., Farmington Kiwanis Club, McPower Systems, Canyon Concrete Inc., Wade’s Auto Service, Harry Peterson’s American Family Insurance Agency; Ozark Steel Fabricators Inc., The Farmhouse Food Truck & Catering, Lee Mechanical Contractors, Crabdree Concrete LLC, Gonz Insulation, JSA Services & Signs, Leadbelt Save a Lots, Parkland Pest LLC, Hoods Discount Home Center, Maloney, Wright & Robbins Accountants and Advisors, and Belgrade State Bank.