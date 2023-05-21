West County Elementary students converged on the elementary school baseball diamond earlier this month to compete in Olympic-type events specifically designed by age group.

It’s a tradition that’s been practiced for more than five decades, but Field Day looked a little different this year than it has in past years. Coach Kate Rawson, physical education instructor for West County Elementary, decided to restructure the event to place more focus on grade-level abilities.

Field day took place over three days with the three youngest grades — kindergarten, first, and second— competing in the mornings on three different days. The three older grades — third, fourth, and fifth — competed in the afternoons. Rawson said the kids worked on their skills all year to prepare for the events and they are evaluated throughout the year to determine which events best suit their abilities.

Students competed in individual competitions such as jump rope, obstacle course, bean-bag toss, long run and sprint. There were also group competitions like tug-of-war, relay race, three-legged race, and water under/over race.

Winners of each competition received first- through fourth-place ribbons and were awarded point values for their class. At the end of the grade level competition, the class with the most points won the overall competition.

Adults are allowed to watch the games if they’ve passed a background check and are on an approved list, and they can be seen relaxing in the lawn chairs they brought, enjoying food and drink they bought at the nearby concession stand which is operated by the high school student council. Every year, each elementary student is given a concession stand voucher for a free popsicle.

“Even though field day has changed a great deal over the past 50 years, it has remained a favorite time of year for both students and staff,” said one of the adults on the sidelines.

