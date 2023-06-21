It's that time of year when the newness of summer break wears off and students begin to look around for new experiences. That's when summer camps come to the rescue. Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy is offering five summer camps this summer, beginning with Big Band Camp. It begins Monday and concludes next Friday, June 30, with an evening performance for all participants. The camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

This camp is open to eighth-grade to college-level students who play trumpet, trombone, saxophone, piano, guitar, bass, vibraphone or drums. Students must have at least two years of instruction or be proficient on their instrument of study. Students will be paired together based on their experience. They will gain big-band experience, learn about jazz history and improvisation, various jazz styles, and more.

Students who plan to participate in Big Band Camp need to access the placement music and instructions online at mafinearts.org before the first day of camp.

Theatre Camp

July 24-28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students have permission to act out … at theatre camp! There's something for everyone, from improvisation and reader’s theatre to dance and musicals. Students will be grouped together by age and experience and will gain friendships, build confidence, and express themselves creatively.

Junior Show Choir Camp

July 31 to Aug. 3, 4 to 6 p.m.

Aug. 4, 1-3 p.m.

“The Greatest Showman” is the theme for Junior Show Choir Camp. Students from third to seventh grade are eligible to participate in this camp. Junior campers will learn fun songs with singing and movement inspired by the music of “The Greatest Showman.”

Show Choir Camp

July 31 to Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s Show Choir Camp is themed “The Greatest Showman” and will feature fabulous music with high-energy dancing, singing, costumes, lights, and special effects to make this show come alive in true show-choir style. This camp will include dancing, singing, and possibilities for several solos.

Middle School Band Camp

Aug. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Middle School Band Camp is for students who have completed one or two years of instruction. This camp will include small and full-band rehearsals, master and music theory classes, team building, and more. Students will be paired with peers of the same ability and experience to allow them to grow and gain confidence in playing their instrument.

These five excitement-filled camps will be held at Mineral Area College’s Park Hills campus. Each camp is $95 except Junior Show Choir Camp, which is $40. All participants receive a free camp t-shirt.

All campers need a parent or guardian to check them in on the first day of camp. They also need a water bottle each day.

A camp showcase will take place on the last day of each camp. Details will be given on the first day of the camps.

MAFAA Executive Director Amanda Dement said the summer camps are a great way to provide a sample of what the academy is about: great experiences, inspiring connections, and instruction tailored to each student's needs.

“We have an exciting, talented, and passionate group of teachers for every camp who is looking forward to providing a memorable educational experience and inspiring young people to find new things to love or refine the talents they are already growing in,” she said.

MAFAA Summer Camps 2023 registration and information are available online at mafinearts.org.

Businesses and individuals are needed to sponsor students’ lunches during the summer camps. Contact Dement at 573-518-2265 or email mineralareama@gmail.com for more information.