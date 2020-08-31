FIS teacher awarded classroom grant

Fredericktown Intermediate School Music Teacher Tracy King was chosen for the second time to receive a $500 classroom grant through the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation (MRTF).
King was one of eight applicants chosen out of 25 applications in the 11th region, consisting of Madison, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Washington, Iron, Wayne, Shannon, Oregon and Reynolds counties.
MRTF Vice President Jack Poston said Region 11 is a big area with only eight applicants chosen.
When King came outside on Aug. 24 to receive her grant, she had no idea she had won. She said she had been checking the website constantly, looking for updates.
As soon as King walked outside, she knew what it was about saying, "Is my name on there. Is my name on there."
King said she plans to use the funds to buy light-up drumsticks for her classroom.
"I tend to be very thoughtful about the things I'm going to get and not really knowing what was going to happen this fall I thought, pandemic or not, this is going to be awesome," King said. "Knowing that I'm not going to be able to sing, this helps."
King said she knows it sounds frivolous but it is something her students can get excited about. She said the drumsticks are also are easy to sanitize after every use.
"Since we can't sing this year, it is going to be really important when you focus on rhythm to really have some tricks to keep kids engaged and connected," King said. "Singing is such a joyful part of what I do that not being able to do that, until our numbers are safer, this is going to make all of that seem better."
King said when she works on rhythms with her students, they will now be able to turn the lights out and see the lights beat in unison. She said her students are going to be very excited when they find out.
"When you tap the drumsticks, an LED light comes on so as we play, the lights will all be blinking at the same time, if we get the rhythm," King said. "It is a hook and, for some kids that are reluctant to do things, they need something to keep their attention."
Two years ago, when King won for the first time, she purchased ukulele accessories such as picks and workbooks for the instruments she found in storage.
MRTF is the charitable arm of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel, MRTA.
Applications for the grant were due June 30 and King had to give a description of how she would use the money, the purpose of the project, and her plan of action.
The winners, a total of 112 across the state, were chosen by a panel of judges from the Classroom Grant Committee of MRTF. Applications were carefully studied to determine which best met the guidelines of MRTF.
MRTF raises funds all year to be able to offer these grants to teachers around the state. This year the organization was able to give eight in each region, up from the seven given out last year.
