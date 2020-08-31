FIS teacher awarded classroom grant

"Since we can't sing this year, it is going to be really important when you focus on rhythm to really have some tricks to keep kids engaged and connected," King said. "Singing is such a joyful part of what I do that not being able to do that, until our numbers are safer, this is going to make all of that seem better."

King said when she works on rhythms with her students, they will now be able to turn the lights out and see the lights beat in unison. She said her students are going to be very excited when they find out.

"When you tap the drumsticks, an LED light comes on so as we play, the lights will all be blinking at the same time, if we get the rhythm," King said. "It is a hook and, for some kids that are reluctant to do things, they need something to keep their attention."

Two years ago, when King won for the first time, she purchased ukulele accessories such as picks and workbooks for the instruments she found in storage.

MRTF is the charitable arm of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel, MRTA.

Applications for the grant were due June 30 and King had to give a description of how she would use the money, the purpose of the project, and her plan of action.