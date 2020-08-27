Focusing on students, helping them plan their future

Andrea Simily just completed her first year as high school counselor at West County. She worked for 15 years as an elementary counselor before jumping from elementary to secondary education.
“I loved working with elementary students,” said Simily, “but I’ve always had a desire to work with older students at some point in my career.”
Several new programs were implemented at West County High School during the 2019-20 school year through Simily’s efforts.
Many staff, students and parents have indicated they feel the new additions have been beneficial to students.
But Simily doesn’t feel like she’s done anything special during her first year.
“I’ve just effectively used resources available to meet our students’ needs,” she said. “Missouri counselors are great at sharing resources and fresh ideas with each other. We just have to be willing to try new things and adapt those ideas to fit our school district and meet our students’ needs.”
Simily and other educators faced many challenges this past year as they encountered COVID-19, which cut their school year short.
“We had to make adjustments while still continuing to meet our students’ educational and emotional needs,” she said. “It was a team effort and I was really impressed how we all worked together to help our students get through the end of the year in a positive way.”
She said everyone has been “so warm, welcoming and helpful” to her at West County since her first day, which made her transition to the secondary level of education an easy one.
Many programs which were implemented or enhanced this past school year included the following:
Senior college planning parent night: Seniors and their parents were invited to an evening of learning about the college and higher learning process and timeline of important dates and events for senior year. During this event, 12th graders received a senior portfolio to be used to keep them organized from that point to college. This is a free resource for all Missouri schools.
College road trips: This program for 10th-12th graders took students on the road to visit Mineral Area College and Jefferson College in Hillsboro. The goal was also to visit a four-year institution and also a technical school in the spring. Unfortunately, COVID-19 closures cancelled both of these trips.
I Decided senior bulletin board: The senior board, located in the main hallway of the high school, highlights seniors and the decisions they have made for their future, whether they decide to attend college or technical school or enter the military or workforce.
I Decided social media posts: Once seniors make their decisions, this information is not only posted on the bulletin board but also through the district’s social media outlets. Simily said this simple way celebrates students and recognizes their future goals.
Senior Scholarship Social: This first-ever event was held during sixth and seventh hours during a regular school day for all West County seniors. Students had snacks, used Chromebooks to work on scholarship applications and enjoyed a fun “money” photo booth with props. Students enjoyed the extra time to spend with their classmates and work on scholarships. At the end of the social, Simily explained all local scholarships being offered and took time to discuss special memorial scholarships and who those individuals had impacted the community.
Decision Day Celebration: This assembly, which had to be changed to a slideshow due to COVID-19, was originally scheduled for May 1. This school-wide assembly would have include all seniors and their parents as well as all other high school students and staff.
Scholarship banner: A banner will now hang in the high school’s foyer each year with the names of all senior scholarship recipients’ names. This is a simple way to acknowledge students who have worked hard to earn scholarships and hopefully be a motivation for younger students to do the same thing.
FAFSA Frenzy: Seniors and their parents attended a one-night event in October to complete the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA). Sarah Rodgers from MAC provided the hands-on workshop for the students so they were able to complete their FAFSA with guidance.
Simily said she has received nothing but positive feedback from students and staff regarding the new programs and additions. She said staff have all been eager to welcome new ideas for their students.
Although Simily has several new ideas, her main focus for the 2020-21 school year is to “really focus on students and their individual planning goals.”
“Decisions and goals are a part of everyday life,” she said, “but when it involves a decision that will affect one’s future, it is our job as educators to encourage and celebrate our students’ personal desires of their heart.”
Bulldog time will be implemented for this new school year which will include a set time at the end of each day to include counseling activities, career and college planning, tutoring and club meetings.
“We’re looking forward to a healthy school year full of learning for our students and staff,” said Simily.
