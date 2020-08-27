Focusing on students, helping them plan their future

Senior Scholarship Social: This first-ever event was held during sixth and seventh hours during a regular school day for all West County seniors. Students had snacks, used Chromebooks to work on scholarship applications and enjoyed a fun “money” photo booth with props. Students enjoyed the extra time to spend with their classmates and work on scholarships. At the end of the social, Simily explained all local scholarships being offered and took time to discuss special memorial scholarships and who those individuals had impacted the community.

Decision Day Celebration: This assembly, which had to be changed to a slideshow due to COVID-19, was originally scheduled for May 1. This school-wide assembly would have include all seniors and their parents as well as all other high school students and staff.

Scholarship banner: A banner will now hang in the high school’s foyer each year with the names of all senior scholarship recipients’ names. This is a simple way to acknowledge students who have worked hard to earn scholarships and hopefully be a motivation for younger students to do the same thing.

FAFSA Frenzy: Seniors and their parents attended a one-night event in October to complete the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA). Sarah Rodgers from MAC provided the hands-on workshop for the students so they were able to complete their FAFSA with guidance.