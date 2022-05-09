Follis receives Honorary State FFA Degree

The Missouri FFA Association named Chad Follis, Ed.D., Farmington, an Honorary State FFA Degree recipient at the 94th Missouri FFA Convention.

Dr. Follis has been the Director of Sales and Educational Resources at Hummert International since 2021. Prior to this role, he served as an agricultural educator at Mineral Area College, where he was awarded 2017 Missouri Vocational Agricultural Teachers Association Post-Secondary/Adult Ag Program of the Year. He also started and hosted one of the largest FFA contests in southeast Missouri.

Dr. Follis has been recognized for his community work by Farmington public schools and the Mizzou Alumni Association – Parkland Chapter. He has received the Award for Leadership from the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA), Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) Excellence in Teaching and as the Faculty Member of the Year. Dr. Follis also serves on his local elected city council.

At Hummert International, Dr. Follis is in charge of the Education Resources Division, which oversees the agriculture scholarship program, K-12 outreach, conferences, company trainings, and summer agriculture teacher workshops.

The Missouri FFA Association recognizes Honorary State FFA Degree recipients for their valuable efforts and contributions to the FFA organization and its members. Those eligible to receive the Honorary FFA Degree include farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of the board of education, chapter advisors, teachers, staff members in agricultural education, business professionals and others who are helping to advance agricultural education and the FFA.

The Missouri FFA has 25,626 members representing 353 chapters. The national organization has more than 735,000 members representing 8,817 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

