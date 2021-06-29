Former CMU Park Hills campus director retires

After 23 years of service to Central Methodist University, longtime professor and Assistant Dean Sam Mason will be retiring at the end of this month.

Mason began his Central Methodist University career in August of 1998 when he became the center director for the Park Hills campus.

As the school expanded in enrollment and off-site opportunities and went from Central Methodist College to Central Methodist University, Mason’s job expanded as well. He was named regional and assistant dean of the east region, which included Park Hills, Poplar Bluff, and Union, as well as the St. Louis child development program and out-of-state partnerships.

Mason, who has been widely appreciated not only for his service to the university but also for his sense of humor, says he took great pleasure in helping students advance their careers and working with his fellow CMU employees.