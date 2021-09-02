Former coach a living legend

By the end of his first season at Farmington High School, Richardson had garnered strong support within the community and school district.

“[Superintendent] Ray Henry called me and said, ‘Jack, before next year, you buy whatever you want.’”

Coach Richardson instituted a number of "JR" (Jack Richardson) rules for his players.

“I had some crazy rules," he said. "I had an outstanding running back that [later] played at Rolla. He had a motorcycle and he lays it over on the ground and burns his leg. He’s out. I put in a ‘JR’ rule. If you want to ride a motorcycle, you’re giving up football. We’re not going to work our butts off out here and you do something frivolous and waste it. I had parents that thought it was terrible and actually it was to their benefit that I was trying to keep them safe.

“Other ‘JR’ rules were no smoking and drinking. I had one kid from Doe Run that started and practiced a week or so. I liked him, he had a good personality. I was sitting at my desk, he comes in and said something. I looked up at him and he had a package of cigarettes in his pocket. I said to him ‘I hate this in the worst way, but I can’t pass on that.' Clean your gear out.”