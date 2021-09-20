Former MAC President Kurtz to be inducted in MCCA Hall of Fame

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees met last week and heard updates on the Missouri Community College Association Hall of Fame, student activities, and masks, as well as approved projected tax rate revenues and several purchases.

During his report, President Dr. Joe Gilgour said that former MAC President Dr. Steve Kurtz will be inducted into the MCCA Hall of Fame in November during their convention in Branson.

“So that'll be a really big deal for Steve, of course, all his work for the legislature in the state before retiring,” he added.

Gilgour also told the trustees that the state Coordinating Board of Higher Education closed out the agenda for the 13th community college in Cape Girardeau during its quarterly meeting.

“It's not going to happen,” he said. “But MAC is still open to ideas of how we can serve that community in cooperation with Three Rivers Community College and the Cape Central School District because there's ways we can help. We're still listening to those ideas.

During both of their reports, Gilgour and Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets said the campus has been busy with activities.