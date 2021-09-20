Former MAC President Kurtz to be inducted in MCCA Hall of Fame

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees met last week and heard updates on the Missouri Community College Association Hall of Fame, student activities, and masks, as well as approved projected tax rate revenues and several purchases.
During his report, President Dr. Joe Gilgour said that former MAC President Dr. Steve Kurtz will be inducted into the MCCA Hall of Fame in November during their convention in Branson.
“So that'll be a really big deal for Steve, of course, all his work for the legislature in the state before retiring,” he added.
Gilgour also told the trustees that the state Coordinating Board of Higher Education closed out the agenda for the 13th community college in Cape Girardeau during its quarterly meeting.
“It's not going to happen,” he said. “But MAC is still open to ideas of how we can serve that community in cooperation with Three Rivers Community College and the Cape Central School District because there's ways we can help. We're still listening to those ideas.
During both of their reports, Gilgour and Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets said the campus has been busy with activities.
MAC student clubs recently hosted a back-to-school barbecue and an event to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, where former MAC student Luis Ortiz, from Ecuador, spoke to students.
“Both events were sponsored by the MAC Student Involvement Committee,” Gilgour said. “So I want to say thank you to the committee, Todd Klein and Cami (Hedgecorth) for their leadership and getting all those activities going and engaging our students.”
The college also hosted an event for Constitution Day with guest speaker Dr. Jon Cozean. Sheets said they also plan on having an ice cream social and international coffee event soon.
“We feel as if we're getting back to normal, and that's really positive,” she added. “And we are glad to see students on campus with masks on. They're doing a good job following those guidelines.”
Gilgour said the mask mandate on campus will continue for now.
“Missouri and St. Francois County are in the red on the CDC map of high transmission rates,” he explained. “So we will continue to wear masks on campus until those numbers get better.”
Sheets also told the board that MAC used Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to pay off the debts of 429 students from spring 2020 to spring 2021.
“So we're looking to re-recruit those (students) in the upcoming semesters,” she added.
During the meeting, the trustees approved the proposed tax rate of .4608. The assessed valuation is $1,086,608,066.
“The assessed valuation did increase, but it did not change our tax rates,” Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump said.
The board also approved a bid of $73,800 to Brockmiller Construction for the pediatric SIM lab renovation project.
Gilgour said the project will use HEERF money and will be located where the mailboxes are now.
Also with HERF money, the trustees approved a purchase order of $36,200 for robotic controllers for the technology department.
They also approved several purchase orders with CTE Grant funding, which 75% of is paid for by the state and 25% by the MAC Foundation. Those purchase orders include: $23,694 for a patient power lifter and birthing simulator for the Allied Health department; $19,403 for IV training arms, also for the Allied Health department; $34,744.62 for a plasma cutting system for the technology department; and $13,989 for a fabricator, also for the technology department.
The board heard the annual library services report from Ryan Harrington, the library director. He said the number of items being checked out from the library increased over the past fiscal year.
In fiscal year 2021, 3,640 items were checked out, which was a 52% increase from 2020 (with COVID closures) and 11% increase from 2019.
Harrington said the use of the library’s databases has also gone up.
He also said many students are taking advantage of being able to check out laptops and Chromebooks, which just started last spring. Of the 75 laptops, 64 have been checked out so far this semester.
“So this is obviously a very welcomed resource for students that they have access to,” he added.
He also told the board that, with HEERF money, the library will be getting a ultraviolet sanitizing machine, which will clean books, laptops, and cell phones.
In other matters the board:
- Welcomed new employees Cami Hedgecorth, student engagement coordinator, and Jessica Chamberlain, practical nursing instructor.
- Heard an accreditation update from Leslie Evans, the MAC accreditation and assessment coordinator.
- Approved a redistricting committee nomination list for the Coordinating Board of Higher Education. The trustees approved three community members to serve on the committee and sent in a list of five more names for the state board to choose three from.
- Approved the overload and adjunct recommendation lists.
- Approved expenditures of up to $644,500 of MoExcel Funds, plus $155,500 in plant fund reserves and equipment purchases.
- Approved a three-year insurance brokerage contract with the Marsh McLennan Agency for $90,000.
- Approved the renewal of the service agreement with Trane for $22,522.
