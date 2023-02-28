The executive board of the Missouri Association for Jazz Education presented the “Missouri Outstanding Jazz Educator Award” to Truman State University faculty member Tim AuBuchon. The annual award, which has been given out since 1976, was presented to AuBuchon for his outstanding contributions to jazz education at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference as part of the All-State Jazz Ensemble concert. AuBuchon credited his many former students for nominating him for the award.

“I was very surprised,” he said about being chosen, noting that when he received a phone call from the MOAJE president, he felt it would be to ask him to take more responsibility within the organization. “I did not think I’d ever get that award. In my mind it goes to older, really established, super educator types, and I didn't think I was really at that level yet.”

AuBuchon said he was touched by the many comments from former students that were read off when he was accepting the award.

“It's very nice stuff,” he said. “It's nice to hear you're actually making an impact.”

Raised in the Parkland, AuBuchon has taught at Truman for 21 years. He arrived after teaching part-time in Chicago for five years after grad school. He’s also taught at summer camps and has given private lessons over the course of the last 30 years.

He said that he grew up nearby a “really good" jazz saxophonist, Mike Shannon from Farmington, who exposed him to the genre.

“I just happened to be in a spot where he could give me jazz lessons and he gave me these really great recordings to listen to and told me who was good to model myself after,” AuBuchon said. “So that was really fortunate.”

His high school band director liked jazz a lot as well and when, as a freshman, AuBuchon heard the school’s jazz band play at the school assembly, he thought, “That's really cool, I should probably do that.”

He joined the band and began lessons. At one point when the band was performing in a jazz festival in Park Hills, he heard a tenor sax being played by Paul DeMarinis, the director of Jazz Studies at Webster University in St. Louis, which set him on the path to becoming a jazz music instructor.

“I thought, that sounds like a good job,” he said. “I think I'll be a tenor saxophone player and a director of jazz studies.”

Both DeMarinis and AuBuchon’s former high school band director, Dan Schunks, have been awarded the Outstanding Jazz Educator Award.

“It's pretty cool company to be in,” AuBuchon said. “They definitely helped start me in a good direction.”

AuBuchon said that he was glad to be working at Truman in his home state of Missouri. He said he has a deep appreciation for the “Truman culture” as well as in the music faculty and students.

“They're all not always super into jazz, but the ones who get into it tend to be really smart and self-directed. If they decide they want to be good at jazz, then watch out — they really can take off,” he said about the students he’s taught and continues to teach. “I've had several of them over the years who have really gotten to be good players.”

AuBuchon has also had a few of his students go on to be band directors at schools and it is his hope that they grow to be better teachers than he has been and that eventually, the music will spread out further in that way.

“This really helps me keep things in perspective because teaching can be kind of a grind sometimes,” he said. ”You think, ‘Oh, no one's really paying attention,’ but it's nice to know some of it gets through and they're really caring and then reaching a lot more people,” he said.

AuBuchon’s wife, Elaine, is a music teacher at Truman as well and his three children have inherited their talents.

At Truman he teaches two big band classes, both with as many as 18 students. He teaches small combo jazz classes that range from four to six musicians, as well as classes in jazz improvisation, jazz arranging and jazz pedagogy. Pedagogy class covers how to teach jazz and is taken by future band directors.

The school's big bands perform concerts on campus every semester, including at the Annual Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival, where the Truman Jazz Ensemble will play in the middle of the day. This year the festival will feature the 16-piece Vanguard Jazz Orchestra from New York City at the Baldwin Auditorium on campus on Feb. 25. The Truman band plays at 11:30 a.m., and the VJO will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

“It's a pretty big deal,” AuBuchon said about the guest group. “If you're a big band jazz person, this would be like if the Rolling Stones came through.”

AuBuchon said he looks forward to a future of teaching Truman State students the art of jazz and that having received the Outstanding Jazz Educator Award, he felt “very honored and touched.”

“It's nice to remember to thank your teachers because teaching can be hard,” he said. “This was a good time for me to feel that appreciation and remember that I should find some people to thank, too. It doesn't take too much effort, but people appreciate it when you say, 'Hey, thanks for what you do.’ It was very meaningful award, and I definitely appreciate all the sentiments from the students who took the time to send in a nomination. That was really cool.”