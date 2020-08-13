Fredericktown district announces plans

After asking parents survey questions and holding a Facebook Live Forum, Fredericktown School District compiled and released its school re-entry plan for the coming school year.
The comprehensive plan details procedures and expectations as students begin the 2020-21 school year Aug. 25.
Fredericktown decided to have a district-wide plan along with separate plans for each of the five buildings.
A copy of the district reopening plan, as well as the individual building plans, can be found on the district website, www.fpsk12.org, or on any of the district's social media platforms.
Here are some critical aspects of the plan, for full details visit the district website.
Level system
The district will decide the level the school operates within based on guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the local board of education and the Madison County Health Department.
- At level one the district will run traditionally with all students attending face to face.
- At level two, which the district currently plans to start at, the district will have face-to-face attendance with a virtual option.
- At level three, the district may implement a fixed blended instructional program where students would rotate days in class to limit the number of students in the buildings.
- At level four, the district would switch over to distance learning with students being educated through online or packet lessons.
Screening/Safety Procedures
Students and staff are asked to stay home and report the absence to the school office or supervisor if they:
- have tested positive for COVID-19;
- have been diagnosed presumptive positive for COVID-19;
- are awaiting COVID-19 test results;
- exhibit one symptom of new cough, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; and/or
- two or more symptoms of a fever of 100.4 or greater, congestion/runny nose, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, or fatigue.
Currently the CDC guidelines do not require screening of all student or employees prior to entering one of the school buildings. The district does not plan to take temperatures prior to entering but asks all students and staff to self screen before coming to school, a checklist will be provided.
Returning to School After Exclusion
Once a student or employee is excluded from the school environment, they may return to school once they have satisfied the CDC recommendations. Those guidelines currently are:
- Untested persons must have been fever free for 24 hours without medication, symptoms must have improved, 10 days must have passed since their first symptom, and they must have a healthcare provider release.
- Tested persons with symptoms must have been fever free for 24 hours without medication, symptoms must have improved and they have a release from a healthcare provide.
- Tested persons with no symptoms who tested positive may return after 10 days without symptoms and a healthcare provider release.
Siblings or Other Students in the Household
If a student is excluded from school due to COVID-19 symptoms or has had a positive COVID-19 test, their siblings or other students living in the same household will be questioned, and if they exhibit symptoms, they will also be excluded from school. If they do not show symptoms, they may still be excluded from school and asked to self-quarantine.
Social Distancing
The Fredericktown School District uses the term "social distancing" to mean physical separation of a minimum of six feet. Some of the ways the district plans to do this include:
- Offering both in-person and virtual instruction
- Reorganizing P.E., choir, band and other large classes to allow for small class sizes
- Revising assemblies, library time and use of the media center
- Alternate recess to minimize the number of students on the playground
- Increase space between students during in-person instruction
- Move classes outdoors when possible
- Rearranging desks to increase space between students
- Prohibit students from sharing items like pencils and pens
- Ensure adequate art supplies and educational tools to minimize sharing
- Review nutrition services procedures to minimize exposure by removing self-serve items, provide boxed breakfast and lunch, students eat with their class, etc.
- Take measures to decrease employees and students from congregating in one location.
Sanitization
- Hand hygiene stations will be placed at the entrances of the buildings.
- Encourage classes and employees to create their own hand signals to replace shaking hands, hugging or giving high-fives.
- Disinfect door handles, light switches, stair railings and other frequently touched surfaces every hour.
- Water bottle filling stations have been installed to eliminated the use of water fountains.
- If an area has been in contact with an individual who may have COVID-19 that area will be closed off and staff will wait as long as practical before beginning to clean and disinfect the area.
- All staff will be trained to identify potentially sick students and will be provided with the necessary equipment such as face shields and masks.
Sports and clubs
- Locker rooms will be cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis.
- Athletes and coaches will self screen for symptoms before games and practices.
- Bleachers will be marked off to ensure social distancing.
- Concession stands will be limited on the items for sale.
Student Transportation
- Bus transportation will still be provided. Due to the difficulty of social distancing on buses, any parent who can provide transportation is encouraged to do so.
- Students will have assigned seats on the bus.
- Bus drivers will be trained to recognize potentially sick students as well as in proper face covering usage.
- The district strongly encourages students to wear a face covering on the bus.
Face Masks
- Students are not required but are encouraged to wear face masks to school.
Any person is welcome to wear a mask or face covering in the school building unless it inhibits the person’s ability to perform his or her job, inhibits a student’s ability to participate in the educational process or is disruptive to the educational environment.
- Those who are identified as having COVID-19 symptoms will be instructed to wear an appropriate mask, use hand sanitizer, and go to a designated area to be picked up by families and sent home.
Virtual Option
Students will have the option to enroll in virtual learning. Students must indicate that they want to participate in the virtual program and commit to at least six weeks in the program. A virtual registration form must be completed during the scheduled registration time for each building. More information about the program will be provided then.
The plan states that changes to the procedures and protocols could be made as the school year progresses, and families will be kept informed.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
