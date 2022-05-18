Fredericktown holds commencement Sunday

A total of 141 students graduated during the 124th commencement ceremony of Fredericktown High School Sunday.

Principal Craig Gibbs was the master of ceremonies, first introducing four senior members of the FHS JROTC Color Guard, who presented the colors. Junior Linley Rehkop, the 2022-2023 student body president-elect, led the capacity crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Gibbs then stepped to the microphone and welcomed everyone. The seniors entered the gym in pairs and proceeded to their seats as the FHS Band played under the direction of Joshua Politte.

Gibbs asked seven seniors — Elijah Lee Edgy (Navy), Jerritt Patrick Hargis (Army National Guard), Zachary Taylor Henson (Army National Guard), Caileb Lee Queener (Marines), Elijah Emzie Rogers (Marines), Alyssa Estelle Sample (Army National Guard) and Jacob Alan Edwin Yount (Air Force) — who had enlisted in the military to stand. They received perhaps the biggest standing ovation of the afternoon from the gathered crowd, as well as from their classmates.

Gibbs then recognized the 24 seniors who were set to receive more than $250,000 in scholarships. Also recognized were the students in the top 10% of the class.

The two speakers were Salutatorian Thao Lucy Pham and Valedictorian Clayton Martin.

Pham began her speech by welcoming everyone to the ceremony and thanking her mother, friends and lastly every principal, teacher and staff member who worked with her throughout the years.

"This class of 2022 has undoubtedly been one of the most successful and outstanding classes in the history of Fredericktown High School, I'm definitely not biased here," Pham said. "We've all worked hard towards the accomplishment of our goals.

"Some things may not have always gone as planned, with a few stress-induced mental breakdowns sprinkled in between, but I know for sure that we can all agree that this class is extremely resilient."

Pham said the class of 2022 has survived COVID, a few tornadoes, Mr. Basden talking about Star Wars, and carpal tunnel from the endless typing.

"The fact that we all made it here decorated with these awards and accomplishments is a testament to our hard work and dedication," Pham said. "But this purpose of accomplishment or any goal in that matter should not be done at the expense of our relationship with others."

Pham said looking back at the last few months of high school, she realizes there have been important relationships that she has lost or pushed aside in the pursuit of academic excellence.

"These relationships shape our personality, ideals, who we are as individuals and anything we do cannot be meaningful without them," Pham said. "Standing here today, I've learned my lesson and urge you all to self-reflect and keep this in mind for the future."

Pham said most of the class of 2022 will most likely never see each other again after today, but that they should remember the memories and connections formed.

"We are not who we were 12 years ago, and our life experiences throughout those years have shaped us to who we are now," Pham said. "I am honored to have the opportunity to speak to you today for one last time. Well everyone, it's been real and it's been fun but it wasn't real fun getting here, ah I'm just kidding, thank you."

Martin then took the podium to address his fellow classmates.

"Well, after 13 years of stress, hardship and some fun, it is finally our time to graduate," Martin said. "We survived many new challenges throughout our high school journey, COVID, TikTok dances, Gibbs, but even with these newfound tribulations, especially the last one, we have triumphed and now stand before you as seniors for our last hurrah."

Martin said on behalf of the entire Fredericktown class of 2022, thank you to all of the teachers, administrators and parents who helped them make it this far, for without their help it would not have been possible. He then personally thanked his mother, father, siblings, Mr. Gibbs, and Mr. Daniels.

"I may be standing here today as the valedictorian of our class, but I have come a long way from the short and tacky fourth grader I was when I moved here," Martin said. "I mean I wore red on red, I looked like a gang member, and I wasn't even 10.

"In fact, we have all come a long way. From gossiping at recess to awkward middle school dances to procrastinating until your project is due the next morning and not frantically looking up answers online, near-endless memories can be remembered, enjoyed and cherished."

Martin said it is important to reflect on the past to better prepare yourself for the future.

"As I reflect on the memories I have shared with you all, the burning sensation of gratitude courses through me," Martin said. "I am grateful to have traveled this journey with you, grateful to experience this amazing community and all it has to offer, and grateful to stand by you as this chapter of our lives comes to a close."

Martin said he will hold these memories near and dear to his heart and use them to motivate and inspire him in the future.

"Now, this may be the end of one chapter, but it is far from the end of our story," Martin said. "Our next step will be difficult. We will be tested far beyond what we thought possible. While this step may be intimidating, it is an opportunity."

Martin said this next step is an opportunity to pursue what you love, reach for the stars and leave a legacy.

"Every graduate sitting in this room has the ability to change our future no matter the roots we came from, nor the names we inherit," Martin said. "Greatness is and always has been within our grasp."

Martin said each and everyone of them has the opportunity to make a lasting impression and achieve greatness.

"So whether you are an anime addict like Cohlbe, giving marriage advice like Grant, or rear-ending someone in the parking lot like, well a lot of you, you are all unique and capable of greatness in your own ways," Martin said. "The memories we share of our time together will be what is remembered, not grades, looks, or popularity. So use these memories to learn, to entertain, to inspire."

After the speakers, the students’ names were announced by Assistant Principal Derrick Eaves and they were presented their diplomas by Board President Richard Allgier.

After the last students received their diplomas, moved their tassels over and returned to their seats, Gibbs presented the graduating class of 2022 to the crowd and the traditional tossing of the caps toward the gym ceiling ended the festivities.

The members of the FHS Class of 2022 are Maximilian Kolbe Ahern, William Taylor Alexander, Shianna Marie Anderson, Reagan Allea Asher, Jordyn Nicole Baker, Jonathan Isaac Barlow, Hayden Michael Bellew, Jesse Lucas Black, Harold Dean Bloodworth IV, Mason Alexander Boren, Vivian De Bourbon, Makayla Dawn Bowman, Conner Ray Brotherton, Vincent Raylee Brown, Benjamin Judah Brubacher, Sydney Diane Brunk, Alivia Nalynn Buxton, Emma Grace Chandler, Paxton Reese Clark, Ethan Truman Lee Clifton, Rodney Garrett Cluck, Jordan Dale Cook, Jerry Dean Couch, Gavin Sage Biggs Crowder, Laura Camille Dane, Carson Jay Davidson, Eiren Paul Lee Dixon, Kyndal Rae Dodd, Brandon Lee Dowd, Kayelynn Nicole Dunn, Cohlbe Keith James Dunnahoo, Grant Gregory Ebert, Elijah Lee Edgy, Kiley Michelle Elders, Karla Araceli Fraire-Herrera, Rion Lee Fuson, Lauren Marie Gibbs, Lyndan James Gruenke, Trevor Allen Haas, Belle Elizabeth Hanshew, Jerritt Patrick Hargis, Micah Paul Heisler, Kylee Monet Helms, Triztin Xander Henson, Zachary Taylor Henson, Molly Grace Hill, Aaron Wayne Holdaway, Emily Dawn Houart, Joshua Dale Hunt, Tyler Matthew Jarrell, Libby Rae Jenkins, Bryce Paydon Johnson, Caden Lee Johnson, Katie Nicole Johnson, Billy Clyde Ray Kelley, Ayden Perry Kemp, Lily Marie Kemp, Layni Ann Kinkead, Maxwell Scott Kopitsky, Ava Madeline Laut, Adriana Rashelle Lewis, Curtis Lee Lewis, Emma Rae Lewis, Carli Jo Lindsey, Marshall Joseph Long, Clayton Robert Martin, Wyatt James Martin, Joseph Preston Maxwell, Abbey Rose McClary, Abigail (Abi) Rose McClelland, Brian Thomas McGee, Carlos Daniel Medrano, Julianna Rose Miller, Austin Joseph Monroe, Libby Jane Montgomery, Alexandria Rose Moon, Ethan Michael Moore, Sierra Aspyn Fayth Moyers, Autumn Faith Nees, Linlee June Pate, Aidan Robert Pense, Lillian Grace Penwell, Thao (Lucy) Thanh Pham, Shelby Nichole Pierson, Levi Timothy Pirtle, Jadon Lane Polete, Levi Craig Priday, Caileb Lee Queener, Jada Marie Reagan, Sophia Lucille Rehkop, Emma Grace Revelle, Allyson Ray Roark, Elizabeth Marie Robbins, Joseph Tyler Robbs, Kyle Edward Robertson, Cody Allen Rodgers, Elijah Emzie Rogers, Kezaray Briella Rogers, Katie Ann Rohan, Jacob Elias Saffell, Alyssa Estelle Sample, Caleb Jordan Sarakas, Elizabeth Rose Settle, Tyler Jacob Sherrill, Lane Michael Sikes, Callie Darlene Slinkard, Lillian Grace Smallen, Connor Ronald Wayne Smith, Hayleigh Michelle Smith, Robert Wayne Smith, Faith Leslie Irene Smothers, Brandon Gage Snow, Brittney Ann Snow, Devon Levi Souden, Autumn Nichole Spain, Matthew Ryan Starkey, Aaron Lane Stevens, Zachary Von Stevens, Abigail Elizabeth Stookey, Maddie Lynn Sutton, Leah Arianna Suzanne, Faith Marie Thomas, Trista Louise Thompson, Gage Lee Tinnin, Makayla Dawn Tourville, Trista Leann Wagganer, Pete Edward Wann, Brandon Cole Whelen, Amber Lestine White, Bailey Nichole White, Breanna Louise White, Eja Skylar White, Kaitlin Lynn Whitmore, Shane Russell-Walter Willert, Jake Andrew Williams, Seth Patrick Williams, Summer Isabella Womack, McKenize Nicole Wood, Laci Jo Wooliver, Jacob Alan Edwin Yount, and Koden Michael Zorumski.

