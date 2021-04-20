Fredericktown principal receives honors

Gibbs said MoASSP has been an asset. He said the fall and spring conference provide a wealth of information and the breakout group sessions are instrumental in quality collaboration with other principals from across the state.

The Fredericktown District administrators speak highly of Gibbs and are all proud of his recognition.

"Mr. Gibbs is a true professional who cares deeply about our students and staff," Fredericktown Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "He builds positive relationships with patrons of our community. I would like to congratulate him on being named the MoASSP Southeast District Consummate Professional."

Fredericktown Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen said Gibbs possesses a strong goal orientation which contributes to the vision and solidarity of FHS students and staff.

"I had the opportunity to work together with Mr. Gibbs as administrators at the high school," Fredericktown Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said. "One thing that became clear when we began working together is that Mr. Gibbs always has the welfare of students on his mind first and foremost. His platform as a building leader is to always do what is best for kids."