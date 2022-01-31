Fredericktown schools keeping an eye on attendance

The Fredericktown School Board discussed attendance percentages and COVID during its January meeting.

Superintendent Chadd Starkey said he hated to bring COVID back up, but that day, Jan. 18, had been a bad day as far as attendance percentages. He said the district ended the day with 82% attendance, which is not good.

"It is mixed reasons why," Starkey said. "I don't think it was all COVID. There was some strep going around and maybe a little bit of the flu and parents were sick, so they didn't send their kids today. It was not good. You get really nervous when you start dropping into that lower 80% range."

Starkey said he did not want to cancel school, but if the district drops below 80% it should be considered, since that level seems to be the rule of thumb everyone uses.

"Staff is mixed," Starkey said. "We have a group of subs that we have to have every day that is not related with sickness. We have been having anywhere from 10 to 15 teachers out because of their own kids or themselves being sick, which isn’t really more than we have dealt with from time to time, but still kind of teetering on a problem because we are short a couple subs here and there. The buildings have been really good about covering for those. We will see how it goes, but it was not good today."

Starkey said if attendance does drop below 80% the district may need to close for a couple days.

"Really, it is a funding issue when that happens," Starkey said. "Any time you have a bad attendance day, it affects your average daily attendance, which affects your state funding. It is not good when we get into the low 80s, for sure."

Starkey said the district is going to have to keep a close eye on it for now and nobody really knows what the answer is.

"We have only been in school eight days since Christmas," Starkey said. "I don’t know that it is a school thing or it is just a community-spread thing."

Starkey also discussed the reopening plan, which he said would now be an agenda item every month.

"We have been advised that if we are to make any changes, it has to be board approved," Starkey said. "Just after we met in December, the CDC came out with the return after five days if you are symptom free, just monitor the following five. It is posted on our website. We just adjusted it down that a student could return after five days if they are symptom free."

The board voted to approve the revised reopening plan.

Starkey reported the AMI (Alternative Methods of Instruction) day, Jan. 14, was a great test of the system.

"We received some feedback from some parents and the buildings," Starkey said. "Some good, some things we need to work on to try and improve that. It was good to get a test day on that and see how things went and see some areas that we can improve to make that stronger in the future."

In other business, Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson announced Fredericktown has once again been awarded the COPS Grant. Henson said the district is the only school to be awarded this safety grant twice.

The district is looking into multiple uses for the funding including camera upgrades at all of the buildings, alarm systems, rekeying of the high school, GPS systems for the school buses, additional lighting, and multiple types of training.

Henson said the grant goes into 2024, so it will not be all completed at once.

The next meeting of the Fredericktown School Board is at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 15, at the district offices.

