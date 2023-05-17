The Fredericktown High School Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held in the football stadium with no tickets required.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the high school gymnasium and tickets will be required to attend. Graduating seniors have already been given their allotted tickets in the event of an indoor ceremony.

The decision will be announced by the school closer to the event.

This year's valedictorian and salutatorian will not be announced until the morning of the ceremony.

The Fredericktown High School Class of 2023 includes: Layne Marie Adams, Michael David Akins Jr., Eli James Allgier, Anna Mae Amelunke, Harold Eli Aslinger, Haven Gregory Bain, Sydney Rose Bell, Brooke Ann Berry, Domanick Jakob Lee Biesemeyer, Carter Brady Bittle, Terry James Bowling, Mea Nicole Brown, Nathan Cole Buchanan, Connor Wayne Buntion, Dane Robert Butler, McCoy Ryan Clark, Samuel Greyson Coleman, Jordan Scott Collier, Lakota Scott Cowling, Elizabeth Mae Crouch, James Dean Curry, Krystian Allen Dennison, Jess Daniel DeSanto, Ashton Wayne Dorsey, Christopher James Dowd, Madalyn Christine Dowd, Wesley Cortland DuLaney, Cooper Peyton Durr, Eli Wyatt England, Landon Kylar Firebaugh, Miguel Alejandro Flores, Landon Joshua Foss, Riley Joseph Fraire, Malachi Lee Francis, Patience Breanne Garland, Ryleigh Jo Gresham, Paige Alexa Hacker, Keira Grace Haferkamp, Riley Thomas Harper, Payton Nicole Heady, Ryan Joseph Heaps, Mark Murai Heine, Kaidyn Eric Hersey, Koda Lee Hodge, Madison Lee Holland, Mason Elizabeth Holland, Daemeon Tyler Hubbs, Caleb Jordan Jenkerson, Clara Madison Jenkins, Kenneth Michael Johnson, Erika Faith Jordan, Brock Wade Kelley, Faith Ann Hope Kinkead, Jessica Nicole Lay, Ashton Ray Leonard, Kiera Marie Lett, Cole Thomas Lewis, Eduardo Lopez, Michelle Guadalupe Castro Lopez, Triston Blake Lunsford, Kaitlyn Christina Maas, Kylee Ann Maddox, Garrett Charley Marler, Miguel Molina Martinez, Lane Stephen Mathes, Laura LeeAnne Mayhew, Ania Rae McLaughlin, Lydia Marie Mell, Shane Jeffrey Miller, William Aidan Morgan, Matthew Philip Morris, Brendan Eugene Mueller, Gavin Edward Mullins, Autumn DeLane Musket, Kindal Nicole Neel, Ryan Linley Nelson, Brianna Michelle Noble, Deagen Michael O'Brien, Jaysa McKenna Parsley, Isaac Michael Pirtle, Dylan Scott Porter, Austin Christopher Pullen, Madalyn Elizabeth Raith, Leah Evaughn Rehkop, Linley Grace Rehkop, Rylie Jane Rehkop, Alanea Lynn Reynolds, Christian Alexander Roark, Brianna Leigh Robinson, Kimberly Ann Rodriguez, Lorelei Faye Sample, Kaitlynn Cheyenne Sandman, Jose` Marie Siebert, Zoe Mary Elizabeth Sikes, Timothy Isaac Smallen, Isaac Layne Smith, Kali Lynn Smith, Emmett Carlisle Smith-Jarvis, Jesse Edward Stacy, Hunter Levi Stafford, Andrew Lee Starkey, Gavin E. Lee Stevens, Lillian Nicole Stevens, Nolan Jesse Sullivan, Sera Kay Tarkington, Mikaela Denyce Thompson, Lorelei Parris Tinnin-Mangold, Julie Marie Turnbough, Justin Tyler Waggoner, Grant Isaac Wagner, Kaleb Shane Walker, Garrett Michael Ward, Robert Owen Warner, Caleb Ronald Weber, Dakota Stanley Weber, Michael Waylon Weekley, Damien James Weller-Volz, Emma Malynn Wengler, Blue Berry Williams, Nathen Mikael Wilson, Dalton Craig Winick, Josia Tre` Winston, William River Monroe Wisely, Kaiden Lucas Wojtczuk, Keiden Oliver Wright, and John Isaac Yount.