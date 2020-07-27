Free and Reduced Price School Meals registration available

Area schools have announced the revised free and reduced price policy for school children unable to pay the full price of meals served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
Children from families whose current income is at or below those shown are eligible for free or reduced price meals. Applications are available at the school office. To apply, fill out a Free and Reduced Price School Meals Family Application and return it to the school. The information provided on the application is confidential and will be used only for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may be submitted any time during the school year. A complete application is required as a condition of eligibility. A complete application includes: (1) household income from all sources or Food Stamp/TANF case number, (2) names of all household members, and (3) the signature and last four digits of the Social Security Number or indication of no Social Security Number of adult household member signing the application. School officials may verify current income at any time during the school year.
Foster children may be eligible regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside.
If a family member becomes unemployed or if a family size changes, the family should contact the school to file a new application. Such changes may make the children of the family eligible for these benefits.
Households will be notified of their children’s eligibility status for free or reduced price meals. If any children were not listed on the eligibility notice for families receiving SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR, the household should contact the school to have free meal benefits extended to those children.
If any child(ren) was not listed on the eligibility notice, the household should contact the LEA or school to have free meal benefits extended to that child(ren).
Under provision of the policy, the Food Service Secretaries will review the applications and determine eligibility. If a parent is dissatisfied with the ruling of the determining official, they may wish to discuss the decision with the hearing official on an informal basis or he /she may make a request either orally or in writing to the Food Service Director. Hearing procedure are outlined in the policy. A complete copy of the policy is on file at each school and in the central office where any interested party may review it.
