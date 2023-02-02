It’s time to cut the cheese again, so to speak.

When kids cannot pay for their school lunches, some districts give them a cheese sandwich.

So a few local business owners are taking matters into their own hands for a second time to help students who cannot pay for their school lunches. The community is encouraged to join them as they partner for “Let’s Cut the Cheese: Part 2.”

This event takes place Saturday at Elvins Ionic Lodge #154 located at 206 N. School St. in Desloge. It’s the third year in a row for local business owners to offer this free community breakfast.

Leadbelt Save A Lot stores, The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering’s Tom and Julie Abel, Fired’s Chris and Amber Dunlap, and Grandma’s Sugar Shack’s Misti Ottman, and Loretta and Randy Barnhouse will serve up a free breakfast of hot-off-the-grill pancakes and freshly-made donuts Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, or until they run out. A silent auction is also being organized. Guests will be able to dine inside the hall.

“Come help us help the kids,” said Clint Price, co-owner of Leadbelt Save A Lot stores. “All donations will go toward providing school lunches for the Central R-3 School District students who cannot afford it. Let’s raise enough funds to ‘cut the cheese’ once again.”

Recently Price worked with the Abels, Gabrielle Velasquez and Samaritan Lodge #424’s Scott Smith for the first “Cut the Cheese” fundraiser in Bonne Terre. After seeing Price’s post on social media, Smith reached out to him to say the Bonne Terre Samaritan Lodge wanted to help with the event.

“The Masonic Home of Missouri, which is another charitable form of the Masonic family, normally doubles contributions for this type of fundraiser,” said Smith. “But this time they tripled it.”

The first “Cut the Cheese” event was held in November at the Samaritan Lodge and included a silent auction and dinner of pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and Velasquez’s chicken and steak tacos. Numerous individuals helped with the event, from quick planning to serving and cleaning up after the dinner.

Although the group only had six days to organize the event, the first one raised about $7,000. But the Samaritan Lodge and Masonic Home of Missouri donated enough money to make the check total $21,690.

Smith said charities are what the Samaritan Lodge stands for and he’s thankful they were able to work together with all of these other partners to make the first “Cut the Cheese” fundraiser a big success.

“When we heard what was going on with these kids not being able to have a good meal at school, that was just unacceptable,” he said. “We had to step up and do something. With us partnering with Save A Lot and the other businesses who donated, that really made this a community fundraiser.”

He said, “It was exceptional to be able to be a part of that, and to be able to triple this money was really a great thing.”

The check was recently presented to North County Primary to be applied to their students’ lunch accounts.

“We raised enough money to wipe out the lunch debt at North County and then some,” said Price. “This time, it’s Central’s turn. So come out for pancakes, donuts, coffee, hot chocolate, a silent auction, and much, much more.”

The North County School District expressed its appreciation to the group for having the fundraiser and donating the money.

“Students who are full-pay but may have some difficulty paying for food will now be covered, supported and loved. Thank you to our community!”

Price said all money raised at Saturday’s event will be donated to the Central School District’s lunch debt and future lunches “to ensure that no student has to go hungry or eat a cold cheese sandwich for having an outstanding lunch debt.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor a student by paying for his or her lunch charges should contact any area school district.

Future school lunch fundraisers are being planned for other area districts.