 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free, reduced price school meal policies announced

  • 0

Revised guidelines have been announced for free and reduced prices meals at are schools under the national School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

Children from families whose current income is at or below specified amounts are eligible for participation in these programs. Foster children may be eligible regardless of household income.

Program specifics and applications are available at school offices. Information submitted on applications is confidential and will only be used for determining program eligibility

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: More than one million Afghan children to suffer severe malnutrition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News