From a Raider to a Knight: Mills says goodbye to North County, hello to Farmington next school year

The athletic director for North County School District is about to trade a Raider helmet for a Farmington Knight helmet.

According to a Farmington School District news release issued Monday, Chad Mills was hired at its March 15 board meeting to become the district’s new athletic and activity director, which is currently held by John Bacon.

Mills and his wife, Kara, live in the Farmington School District with their three children Madison, Ava and Brody, all of whom attend Farmington schools.

According to the release, Mills will assume "the role of AD with a vast background of leadership experience as an athletic and activities director after serving in similar capacities at Mineral Area College for five years and at the North County School District for six years.”

“I would like to thank the Farmington School District for the opportunity to serve as their Athletics and Activities Director beginning this upcoming July,” Mills said in the press release. “I have thoroughly enjoyed the past 11 years as the AD at both Mineral Area College and most recently, the North County School District.

“I'm extremely excited about my future with the Farmington District and I'm grateful for this tremendous opportunity, for both me and my family.”

Mills had just represented the North County athletic department at the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce awards banquet last month, as the department won the Hometown Hero award for its banner season last year.

In 2021, the North County Athletic Department claimed regional and state cheerleading champions; eSports second-place state finish; girls’ wrestling conference champions; boys’ basketball conference, district and sectional champs; girls’ basketball district champions; Raiderettes state champions and first place in the nation in kick; girls’ tennis team district, conference and stat sectional champions as well as district and state recognition for doubles; and football district, sectional, quarterfinal and final four titles. In 2020, the boys’ soccer team were district champions.

Mills said his only plans for his next gig with Farmington are to learn as much as he can about what’s working, try to glean from people what could be tweaked and encourage students to maximize their school experience by trying out different activities and athletics.

“I think when you go into a new place like this, I feel you need to have as many conversations as you can with folks that are already in-house and have done it, so then you find out what's working and you find out what they really like and what they're doing well and you keep doing those things, you don't change those things,” he said. “But then when you get to having conversations and you think ‘man, we could maybe improve certain areas,’ I think that's when you try to improve where folks think they are lacking in some areas.

“So I don't know what those areas are yet, I haven't had those conversations but I'm sure over time, in discussing with the folks, the coaches and the administrators and the people that are there, I'll find out pretty quick what is going really well and when we what areas we need to improve.”

North County Superintendent Katie Bockman said Mills will be missed.

“Chad has been a part of NC for six years and has been such an integral component in our activities’ success over the years,” she said. “He may change the color of his jersey, but he will always be loved and respected by the blue and gold. And we’ll see him on the field next year.”

Mills graduated from Central High School in 1993, having played basketball. He attended and played basketball for Mineral Area College, and for McKendree University.

Upon graduating from McKendree with a bachelor’s degree in education, he began working for MAC as the assistant men’s basketball coach under legendary sports icons Coach Tim Gray and Athletic Director Bob Sechrest. Following a two-year stint at alma mater McKendree as assistant men’s basketball coach, Mills shifted to West County High School where he was a PE teacher and boys basketball coach for eight years.

He returned to Mineral Area College to become the athletic director for five years, before switching to his current post as North County athletic and activities director in 2016.

Mills said his philosophy is that students need to get the most they can out of their school experience.

“I would like to see student athletes get involved in as many things as they can, you know, you only go through this deal one time, it’s only four years, and I feel like student athletes need to be well-rounded and try as many things as they can to make their high school experience as good as it can be,” he said.

Mills says he’s always maintained, seasons can be great or they can be filled with struggle – it’s a cyclical thing.

“But one of the things that's always constant here at North County is our cheerleaders, our dance team, our choir and our band, they're always a constant, they're always doing a great job,” he said. “(NC Junior) Jobe Smith is a good example — all-state football player, tremendous baseball player, a good basketball player, and he's also one of our better choir students. And so that's what I'm getting at. To me, when you think about student athletes and what athletics are or activities are, that, to me, is what it's all about, getting the full experience and trying as many things as they can.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

