From inwardly to persenium, conference spelling bee proves challenging

By Round 5, there were nine spellers who attempted words like astrologers, stalagmite, traitorous, condominium, intercede, scuttlebutt and chalet.

Round 6 started with seven competitors who spelled Lutheran, psychiatrist, irreversible, mustache – which had two possible correct spellings – scepter, apparition and superintendent.

Round 7 was down to four spellers. Farmington Middle School eighth grader Pooja Dayaratna was the only one to correctly spell her word in that round – epilet – and also spelled the championship word persenium, or proscenium.

Dayaratna was declared the winner of the bee and was asked to take a seat in the audience while the remaining three spellers competed to earn second, third and fourth places in the bee.

Rounds 8 through 18 included a variety of words: Niagra, marquee, tournament, mollycoddle, exceptional, squelch, circumspect, supplementary, propagandize, colleague, appreciative, distillery and incandescent.

Finally, Addison Akers from Kingston earned second, Caleb Carter from Potosi took third and Jaycee McMillian from Central took fourth place.