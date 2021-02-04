From inwardly to persenium, conference spelling bee proves challenging

Inwardly. I-n-w-a-r-d-l-y.
Central Middle School’s Jaycee McMillian spelled the first word of Tuesday’s MAJHAA conference spelling bee.
Other first-round words included fanged, bough, cautioned, scoff, blissfully, scarcely, unnoticed and Scandinavia. By the end of the first round, seven students had misspelled.
Tasha Hennrich returned this year as pronouncer and was assisted by judge Emily Jundt, a seventh-grade ELA teacher at Farmington Middle School. Hennrich teaches Project Lead the Way, engineering and computer science classes at Farmington Middle School.
Twenty-seven contestants won one of the top three places at their school bees to earn the privilege to compete at the district bee. The 11 conference schools represented at the contest included Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, North County, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Valley and West County.
Round 2 included words such as snorkels, expression, semicolon, patent, incantations, ventured, indecipherable, podium, Aztec, runes, ancestors and convulsive.
Words in Round 3 included detergent, sheathed, congratulate, hurtle, intoxicating, ineffective, trough, corporate, dissuade, divulge and meditation.
Two spellers went out in Round 4 which included embellishes, rummages, authority, minimize, flamingos, protruding and substantial.
By Round 5, there were nine spellers who attempted words like astrologers, stalagmite, traitorous, condominium, intercede, scuttlebutt and chalet.
Round 6 started with seven competitors who spelled Lutheran, psychiatrist, irreversible, mustache – which had two possible correct spellings – scepter, apparition and superintendent.
Round 7 was down to four spellers. Farmington Middle School eighth grader Pooja Dayaratna was the only one to correctly spell her word in that round – epilet – and also spelled the championship word persenium, or proscenium.
Dayaratna was declared the winner of the bee and was asked to take a seat in the audience while the remaining three spellers competed to earn second, third and fourth places in the bee.
Rounds 8 through 18 included a variety of words: Niagra, marquee, tournament, mollycoddle, exceptional, squelch, circumspect, supplementary, propagandize, colleague, appreciative, distillery and incandescent.
Finally, Addison Akers from Kingston earned second, Caleb Carter from Potosi took third and Jaycee McMillian from Central took fourth place.
Dayaratna, this year’s first-place speller, took second place in last year’s competition. She will now represent the Parkland at Poplar Bluff at Three Rivers College in March. The winner from that bee moves on to the final contest, the national spelling bee held in June in Maryland.
After winning the bee, Dayaratna said, “I am very happy.”
She said she practices “a little bit each day, about an hour or so.”
This year’s competitors included Savannah Dolan, Bismarck; Jaycee McMillian, Phoebe Parker and Emily Moss, Central; Isaac Killian, Becca Mangold and Maggie Wood, Fredericktown; Ocarina Smith, Valley; Brynden Michalek, Addison Akers and Kennedy Luna, Kingston; Millie Huffman, Garrett Tunnell and Charles Corbett, Ste. Genevieve; Cooper Amelunke, Josie Reed and Nicholi Burke-Ventimiglia, Arcadia Valley; Aaron Thompson, Caleb Carter and Koltin Boyer, Potosi; Kenneth Godat and James Watson, West County; Pooja Dayaratna and Ryker Jones, Farmington; and Alexis Seabaugh, Roger Seabaugh and Ashlynn Byington, North County.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal