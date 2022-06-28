From Raider to Viking

North County School District is losing a longtime educator next year, as Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples becomes superintendent for Valley next school year. He will take the position vacated by Dr. Michael Silvy, who is leaving to become superintendent of Bismarck School District after serving 11 years with Valley.

Valley R-6 is located in Caledonia and the district is primarily in the southern portion of Washington County south of the Potosi School District, with a few minor dips into Iron County to the south. The district has about 400 students and an 11:1 student-teacher ratio, according to the district’s website.

In an April news release announcing the board’s unanimous vote to hire Samples, Valley Board President Blake Yount said Samples will bring “a wealth of experience in education, coaching, administrative duties, and leadership skills to the district.”

“He is a down-to-earth kind of guy that will be a perfect fit for the Valley School District and community,” Yount said. “We are excited to have him.”

Board Secretary Steve Jones said he’s looking forward to Samples’ leadership.

“His set of core values align perfectly with our school philosophy, and we feel that he couldn’t be a better fit for our next superintendent,” he said. “I'm looking forward to working with him for many years to come as we continue to make Valley R-6 a better district for our students, staff and community.”

Samples said while he has enjoyed working for his alma mater, North County, he’s excited to join staff, faculty and students at Valley.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve as the superintendent of Valley R-6,” Samples said. “I have always had the utmost respect for the staff and students of Valley. This is a wonderful area with a rich history, and I am drawn to the pride the community has in the school. I am excited to lead the district moving forward to continue to do what is best for our students.”

Samples has been the assistant superintendent for North County in the Bonne Terre/Desloge area for the past three years. Of the 26 years in his educational career, he’s served as an English and P.E. teacher for eight years and as a building-level administrator for 11 years.

As assistant superintendent at North County, he has supervised pre-K to 6th grade instruction, federal programs, and the transportation department for the district.

He said he feels some of his biggest accomplishments as a North County administrator involved assisting in the district becoming accredited with distinction, helping to pass the recent Proposition S bond issue to increase safety measures on all campuses, and working with his departments to right-size the district’s budget to increase teacher and staff benefits and to provide more opportunities for students in a sustainable way.

“It has been a privilege serving at North County. I feel that seeing this district receive accreditation with distinction was a significant honor because it directly ties to students and their education,” he said. “Any great thing that happens in a school district happens when teachers, staff, parents, and community all work together to do what is best for our students and truly puts them first.”

Samples’ professional career in education started after he earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University). His first gig in education was as a coach at Walnut Grove, and then as an English teacher and coach in Ste. Genevieve. He has been at North County for 25 years. He has subsequently held positions as an English and P.E. teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, director of instruction & curriculum, and assistant superintendent.

Samples later earned a specialist degree in educational leadership from Missouri Baptist University, and he holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Southwest Baptist University.

He has been married to his wife, Nicole Marie Samples, who is also a teacher, since 2000. They have two sons, Joseph and Joshua.

“I have been blessed to work alongside so many outstanding people at North County and from Bonne Terre, Desloge, and our rural areas,” Samples said. “I want to thank them.

“I am also looking forward to working at Valley. It is a community of people who take a great deal of pride in their school, and that appeals to me. We are going to work to ensure that every child receives a quality education.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.