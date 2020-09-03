FSD releases spectator guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With school scheduled to start Tuesday in the Farmington School District, a list of safety measures and guidelines for district activities and athletic events was released Wednesday in light of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list is prefaced by a statement from the school district that reads, “We are looking forward to the return of activities and athletic events on our campuses. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to keep our students and fans safe, we are asking that spectators follow mitigating measures and event guidelines to slow the spread of COVID19. Thank you for doing your part to help our athletic and activity participants have a successful season!”

The school district lists the following guidelines and suggestions:

• The number of adult and 9th-12th grade student spectators will not be limited at athletic events at the present time.

• K-8 students must be accompanied by and sit with either a parent, guardian or adult at all athletic events.

• K-8 students will not be admitted to athletic events without either a parent, guardian or adult.

• Fans are asked to socially distance as much as possible.