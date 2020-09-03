FSD releases spectator guidelines

With school scheduled to start Tuesday in the Farmington School District, a list of safety measures and guidelines for district activities and athletic events was released Wednesday in light of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The list is prefaced by a statement from the school district that reads, “We are looking forward to the return of activities and athletic events on our campuses. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to keep our students and fans safe, we are asking that spectators follow mitigating measures and event guidelines to slow the spread of COVID19. Thank you for doing your part to help our athletic and activity participants have a successful season!”
The school district lists the following guidelines and suggestions:
• The number of adult and 9th-12th grade student spectators will not be limited at athletic events at the present time.
• K-8 students must be accompanied by and sit with either a parent, guardian or adult at all athletic events.
• K-8 students will not be admitted to athletic events without either a parent, guardian or adult.
• Fans are asked to socially distance as much as possible.
• An expanded standing room area will be provided at football and soccer events for those who feel uncomfortable sitting in the stands.
• The wearing of protective face masks is highly recommended.
• An expanded student section will be made available for 9th-12th grade students at soccer and football events. Students will also be asked to socially distance themselves.
• Home athletic events will be live streamed on the Black Knight TV Studios YouTube channel for those who don’t feel comfortable attending in person.
Concerned about COVID-19?
