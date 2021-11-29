Garland named UniTec Student of the Month

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for October 2021 is Patience Garland, a Fredericktown junior who is pursuing a career in pediatric nursing, within health services.

Garland’s post-graduation plans include attending the nursing program at Mineral Area College upon graduation from Fredericktown and UniTec’s Health Services Program.

“I love being at UniTec," Garland said. "I am thankful for Mrs. Summers and her willingness to teach us how to be strong nurses. UniTec is a great place to learn, I have made many new friends in addition to building a professional relationship with Mrs. Summers that will benefit me in the future.”

UniTec instructor Megan Summers praised Garland.

“Patience is a wonderful student! She is an active listener, respectful, and has outstanding grades! Patience is going to make an amazing worker in the healthcare field. She is dependable, loyal, and has a great work ethic,” said Summers.

For more information on the health services program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.

