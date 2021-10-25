Gibson named Elks student of the month for Bismarck

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 recently announced that Isabella Gibson is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for October.

She is the daughter of Kathy Gibson and Harvey Gibson of Bismarck.

While maintaining a GPA of 3.9, Gibson has been chosen to be a part of the Principal’s Honor Roll, and is active in the National Honor Society, Leadership Community and Student Council.

In addition, Gibson served as co-cheer captain for the 2020-21 school year and is currently cheer captain. She has been a member of the volleyball team and is past president of her class. She has been a participant in service projects, including NHS Highway Cleanup and Epic Outreach World Changers.

After graduation, Gibson plans to attend cosmetology school. She will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 2, 2022.

