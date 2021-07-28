Gilgour gives state of MAC address

So they initiated the athletic viability program, in which there are less athletic scholarships given and student-athletes are required to live on campus.

“At the time, that million dollars, almost every athlete was on scholarship,” he said.

Now, with the addition of men’s and women’s soccer, MAC is spending $1.2 million on the major sports.

In the first year of the program, Gilgour said, each team was expected to return a different percentage amount, depending on roster size and such. If they all met their expectations, they would bring in $575,000, about 51% of all the expenses.

“It's not something you see in the budget,” he explained. “You don’t see a budget item that says, ‘here's athletics returning $575,000.’ It's embedded. That money goes to pay salaries — the faculty members and staff members — and pay our debt and our bills. It's spread out through other impacts and that money does not go back to those athletic programs.”

In reality, he said, the athletics programs brought in 82% or $919,000.