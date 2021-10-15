Gilgour updates board on construction on MAC campus

Construction has started on the new welding building at Mineral Area College.

President Dr. Joe Gilgour gave the college's Board of Trustees an update during their monthly meeting on Thursday.

“If you drove in the main entrance, you saw our welding building on the right side,” he said. “It's moving along really fast, very quickly, which is good.”

MAC plans to offer classes in the building in January.

“We are very excited about that,” he added.

Gilgour said they are also in the beginning stages of work on the 1,500-square-foot technology center.

The state awarded MAC $5 million for the new center.

“Because of the timing, we have a year to spend that $5 million,” he explained. “We’ve had to get to work on some surveying and some details. So we're working on that right now. You see some land being cleared a little bit. That's for surveyors to figure out what they're going to need to do when it comes time to do it. So you should see some more action there.”

He said they are applying to receive grant money and American Rescue Act funding to help with the project.