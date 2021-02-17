Gilgour updates MAC trustees on possible federal changes

With a new federal administration in place, Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour gave the Board of Trustees an update last week on how some proposed changes may affect the community college.
He and the other Missouri college presidents and chancellors met with Sen. Roy Blunt earlier this week via Zoom. Blunt told them that the new CARES Act funding includes $40 billion for higher education, Gilgour said, which is almost double what it was before.
“So the presidents did ask that he advocate that they give us a little more flexibility on spending that money or for more guidance,” Gilgour said. “One way or the other, so we know we're dealing with it instead of the ambiguity that came with the last round.”
Blunt told them he planned to advocate for more flexibility.
“So that'd be really nice to be able to have a little more leeway,” Gilgour added.
President Joe Biden has expressed interest in pursuing free community college at some point, Blunt also mentioned to them in the video meeting.
“He said he's going come back and ask us our opinion on that,” Gilgour said. “So we can have some input on that should get it to that point.”
Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour was a featured speaker at the State of the County address held Monday morning via Zoom and broa…
A minimum wage increase is also a possibility under the new administration. So Gilgour has asked his MAC cabinet to look into how that would affect them.
“Should that happen, we would have to be prepared for work study students and the hourly employees, especially” he added. “So we are just kind of seeing what that effect would look like right now should that decision be made.”
In his report, Gilgour also gave the board a COVID-19 update. Three students and zero staff members currently have the virus.
“We're very happy about how we've been able to keep numbers low throughout this entire process and stay open the entire time,” he said.
He credited Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets and General Services Director Rodney Resinger with spacing out the classrooms to maximize distance between students. And he credited the mask mandate.
“Everybody's very cooperative with that,” he explained. “And even at our games -- in our basketball games and volleyball games -- I think we've had about 90% cooperation, I would say.”
Gilgour rounded out his report by letting the board know that the school is still in discussions with the Cape Girardeau School District and Southeast Missouri State University about possible partnership opportunities and with community groups about theater opportunities.
In her enrollment update, Sheets said that the school is down 208 students compared to last spring, which is about 8.8%. They are also down 10% in credit hours.
She said they are up in first-time and transfer students, but the high school and sophomore numbers were down.
“The sophomores took a pretty good hit this time, too, so that's a lot of advising,” she said. “We're talking about what (we can) do better with advising, and then catching those students who are currently here.”
In the meeting, the trustees voted to approve mid-year budget adjustments that were laid out in the board’s closed session.
Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump said the adjustments do include funding from the CARES Act.
“It actually includes the $879,000 of the state money that was funneled from federal money through the state of Missouri,” she explained. “Then it also includes the emergency financial aid portion, the $993,000, which that's income and revenue. Those will be offset since it’s passed through students.”
All of the trustees voted to approve the adjustments except Mit Landrum, who said he still had questions about it.
In other business, the board:
- approved purchase orders/requisitions over $10,000 for extra folding chairs for graduation in order to distance people and six for the Allied Health department that will be reimbursed with CARES Act money. Those purchases include, $42,188 for medication carts and IV pumps; $275,118 for EMS equipment; $42,998 for a medication starter kit and two Pixas stations; $111,471 for IV pumps and poles, injection arms, and hospital beds; $14,850 for a modular skills trainers; and $82,000 for modular first responder simulators for the law enforcement academy.
- approved a resolution authorizing a lease purchase agreement.
- approved a certificate purchase agreement for Series 2021 Certificates of Participation.
- approved the overload and adjunct recommendation lists.
- approved the first reading of a professional staff board policy.
- approved the first and final reading of an addition to the non-discrimination policy. It was recommended by the diversity committee to add socioeconomic status to the policy.
- approved the first reading of an update to two board policies, which moves the notification date for non-renewal of a contract to the end of April, starting in July.
- approved a Trane proposal for a new Allied Health HVAC Unit, which will cost an additional $14,976 but $7,000 of that will be covered by CARES Act funding. The HVAC unit was included in the original proposal, but this will bump it to the front of the line.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.