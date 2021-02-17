Gilgour updates MAC trustees on possible federal changes

With a new federal administration in place, Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour gave the Board of Trustees an update last week on how some proposed changes may affect the community college.

He and the other Missouri college presidents and chancellors met with Sen. Roy Blunt earlier this week via Zoom. Blunt told them that the new CARES Act funding includes $40 billion for higher education, Gilgour said, which is almost double what it was before.

“So the presidents did ask that he advocate that they give us a little more flexibility on spending that money or for more guidance,” Gilgour said. “One way or the other, so we know we're dealing with it instead of the ambiguity that came with the last round.”

Blunt told them he planned to advocate for more flexibility.

“So that'd be really nice to be able to have a little more leeway,” Gilgour added.

President Joe Biden has expressed interest in pursuing free community college at some point, Blunt also mentioned to them in the video meeting.

“He said he's going come back and ask us our opinion on that,” Gilgour said. “So we can have some input on that should get it to that point.”

