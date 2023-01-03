Grant funding available for Project Graduation

The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is offering grant funding to local schools that hold student lock-in events for Project Prom or high school graduation.

Events must include a presentation or activity educating students on highway safety issues within their night’s agenda. Qualifying schools will receive $200 each to assist with event expenses such as location rental, food or entertainment.

“These supervised events provide a safe, fun environment for students to celebrate their special event with friends,” said Southeast District Traffic Engineer Craig Compas. “Lives can be changed in seconds by a bad decision like drinking and driving. We want these special events and milestones to be filled with good memories and unmarred by tragedy.”

Compas explained many substance-impaired drivers are under the age of 21.

The Southeast Coalition will be accepting grant applications now through Feb. 13. Interested schools and/or their sponsors can submit the online grant application by visiting www.modot.org/se/project_prom_grant. Funding is available for up to 40 local schools.

For additional information, contact Southeast Coalition Coordinator Ashley Metelski at (573) 472-5885 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636), or visit the Southeast Coalition’s website at www.savemolives.com/se