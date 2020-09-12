Grebe is Bismarck student of the month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 is proud to announce that Hunter Grebe is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for September.

Hunter is the son of Michael Neeley and Amy Grebe of Bismarck. Hunter has annually been on the Bismarck High School honor roll. He was named Student of the Month in October 2018.

Other activities that Hunter has participated in include Bismarck High Robotics, where his team was honored as “best rookie first place” at state level and Upward Bound. Hunter has held leadership positions in a number of Bismarck organizations: Bismarck student council vice president, class president and vice president, Upward Bound decorating secretary, and robotics co-captain just to name a few.

He is a member of National Honor Society, concert band, jazz band, student council and Upward Bound. Since 2018, Hunter has volunteered numerous times for Adopt-A-Highway, local blood drives, and retirement homes.

He plans to attend a four year college and pursue a career in video game design, computer programming, and film. Hunter will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 2, 2021.

