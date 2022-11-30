Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday

Farmington High School will host a Hall of Fame Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Black Knight Fieldhouse.

The Hall of Fame Committee will honor 14 new inductees. The Hall of Fame class will be from the years 1961 to 1985. In addition to the 14 individual honors, the 1983 Farmington High School baseball team will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for this period.

Following the ceremony, there will be a reception and tours of the Hall of Fame available, including the opportunity to utilize the new Hall of Fame interactive displays located in the lobby of the Black Knight Fieldhouse and the FHS Hall of Fame. The public is invited to attend this special event.

Inductees to the Farmington School District Hall of Fame

The 1983 Baseball Team State Champions; Paul Brockmiller, entrepreneur; Tom Coghill, attorney and author; Dr. Jon Cozean, Friend of the District/Historian; John Crouch, Accountant; Keith Evans, football athlete; Dr. Richard Hulsey, orthopedic surgeon; Keith Hutson, entrepreneur; Jay Jennings, journalism/sports photographer; Stuart "Mit" Landrum, Jr., scientist/entrepreneur; Tim Lollar, baseball athlete; Dan Peek, musician; Jack Richardson, coach; Larry Sands, entrepreneur; Bruce Thomas, Air Force pilot and author.