 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday

  • 0
Hall of Fame induction ceremony planned for December 4

The Farmington School District will host a Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday. The event will be open to the public.

 Mark Marberry

Farmington High School will host a Hall of Fame Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Black Knight Fieldhouse.

The Hall of Fame Committee will honor 14 new inductees. The Hall of Fame class will be from the years 1961 to 1985. In addition to the 14 individual honors, the 1983 Farmington High School baseball team will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for this period.

Following the ceremony, there will be a reception and tours of the Hall of Fame available, including the opportunity to utilize the new Hall of Fame interactive displays located in the lobby of the Black Knight Fieldhouse and the FHS Hall of Fame. The public is invited to attend this special event.

Inductees to the Farmington School District Hall of Fame 

The 1983 Baseball Team State Champions; Paul Brockmiller, entrepreneur; Tom Coghill, attorney and author; Dr. Jon Cozean, Friend of the District/Historian; John Crouch, Accountant; Keith Evans, football athlete; Dr. Richard Hulsey, orthopedic surgeon; Keith Hutson, entrepreneur; Jay Jennings, journalism/sports photographer; Stuart "Mit" Landrum, Jr., scientist/entrepreneur; Tim Lollar, baseball athlete; Dan Peek, musician; Jack Richardson, coach; Larry Sands, entrepreneur; Bruce Thomas, Air Force pilot and author.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UniTec awards Wilkerson

UniTec awards Wilkerson

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for October 2022 is Colby Wilkerson, a North County senior who is pursuing a career in Culinary Arts.

MAC opening Early Learning Academy

MAC opening Early Learning Academy

Mineral Area College will hold a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday for the new MAC Early Learning Academy. The Early Learning Academy will…

Watch Now: Related Video

China launches three astronauts to Tiangong space station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News