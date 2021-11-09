Halter named UniTec Student of the Month

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for September 2021 is Sierra Halter, a West County senior who is pursuing construction technology.

Halter’s post-graduation plans are to enter the workforce, securing employment at Cheltenham Carpentry Service (CCS).

“I want to thank my UniTec instructor, Mr. Rob Stacy, for nominating me for SOTM," she said. "Never in a million years did I think I would ever get picked.

"I also want to thank Ryan Blankenship of Cheltenham Carpentry Service (CCS) for giving me the opportunity this summer to work for the Carpenters Union. Between my training at UniTec and my experience at CCS, my skills in the construction trade have evolved beyond what I ever thought my potential could be.

"Lastly, I want to thank everyone who has supported me and made me a better person.”

UniTec instructor Robert Stacy praised Halter.