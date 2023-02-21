Danish Prince Hamlet realizes his uncle Claudius has murdered his father and taken over the throne when he married Hamlet’s mother Gertrude. First performed in the early 1600s, “Hamlet” may be William Shakespeare’s most well-known tragedy, the ultimate story of betrayal and revenge.

Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s version of “Hamlet” takes the stage this week at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater Feb. 23, 24 and 25 at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets may be purchased for $10 at mafinearts.org/.

MAFAA Theatre Director Jason Carr turned over the directing reins to Kaity Conaway for this production. Although he had no intentions of being in “Hamlet,” he’s found his way back to the stage at MAC. Nineteen years after his last role on the MAC stage, Carr is excited to “knock the rust off and work with this amazing cast.”

Conaway teaches middle school English and high school speech and theatre at Bismarck. This is her fifth production with MAFAA.

She said “Hamlet” is the “original model for an angsty teenager. His entire world falls apart after his father’s death when his mother marries his uncle.”

She said she’s been impressed by how each cast member has made “Hamlet” their own. They’ve used the layers of the show to interject humor into the tragedy.

“They’ve worked both alone and together to make these characters their own,” she said. “There are funny parts, silly bits and sword fights. There’s a little something for everyone.”

By working with a smaller cast, Conaway has also been able to focus on individual scenes.

She’s anxious to see the audience’s reaction to “Hamlet” this week when the cast takes the stage.

“I think when people hear the words ‘Shakespeare’ and ‘tragedy,’ they assume it’s going to be sad and boring, but a Shakespearean tragedy has layers built into it,” she said. “This cast especially has done a fantastic job of bringing out these different elements and keeping the show from being flat.”

The audience will see outstanding performances, but they’ll see a well-designed, multi-level set.

Sam Gallaher, who plays Hamlet, is the set designer.

“All I told him was that I wanted levels, and he came up with a design better than I could have dreamed of,” Conaway said.

She said there are many locations in the play where the cast must “bounce between pretty quickly.”

“Sam managed to design a set that allows for super-quick scene changes, which definitely helps to keep the show flowing,” Conaway said. “Everyone who has helped with the fine details of painting and set dressing has also done a great job of making the set toe the line between a traditional castle feeling and a '90s living room.”

The “Hamlet” cast includes Sam Gallaher, Hamlet; Christon Hahn, Horatio; Courtney Deeds, Ophelia; Brian Womble, King Claudius; Ashlyn Webb, Gertrude; Aaron Gamble, Polonius; Regan Means, Laertes; Jason Carr, Ghost; Rachel St. Pierre, Rosencrantz; Josh Obenhaus, Guildenstern; Hanna Hughes, Marcellus; Aubry Hancock, Bernardo; Lucas Anglin, Francisco; Ryley Heady, First Clown/Player Queen; Sophie Haferkamp, Second Clown/Player King; Ellie Womble, First Player/Captain; Leah Hale, Lucianus; Jason Lee, Fortinbras; Evan Brown, Osric; Lillie Anglin, Messenger/Servant; Tabitha Lynch, First Sailor; and Lexie Eaton, Second Sailor.

Backstage/crew members include Sam Gallaher, Darrell Cureton, Jason Carr, Heather Northcutt, Lynn Rues, Rachel St. Pierre, Annette Gratton, Josh Obenhaus, Courtney Deeds, Kaity Conaway, Abbi Hallock, Sophie Haferkamp, Zabien Gusman, Ashlyn Webb and Hanna Hughes, set construction and painting; Regan Means, costume design; and Abbi Hallock, stage manager.